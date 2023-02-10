(BA Boys) Aaron Huerta

Junior forward Aaron Huerta (1) knocks down a jumpshot over Medford's Weston Janke (45). (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Medford Tigers returned home to Medford High School Thursday night to host the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals in a non-conference matchup. Using size to their advantage, the Cardinals forced plenty of turnovers and controlled the glass for a 71-50 road victory.


(BA Boys) Trey Gaytan

Senior guard Trey Gaytan (5) prepares to shoot a free throw. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Erickson and Dillon

Medford senior guard Austin Erickson (left) guards Bethlehem Academy junior guard Hudson Dillon (right). Erickson and Dillon finished as the leading scorers for their respective teams. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments