Medford senior guard Austin Erickson (left) guards Bethlehem Academy junior guard Hudson Dillon (right). Erickson and Dillon finished as the leading scorers for their respective teams. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Medford Tigers returned home to Medford High School Thursday night to host the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals in a non-conference matchup. Using size to their advantage, the Cardinals forced plenty of turnovers and controlled the glass for a 71-50 road victory.
Bethlehem and Medford traded some early baskets, with 3-pointers from Hudson Dillon and Trey Gaytan and a score down low from Aaron Huerta for the Cardinals, and 3-pointers from Connor Jones and Austin Erickson along with a mid-range jumper from Erickson for the Tigers, leaving the score tied 8-8.
But on back-to-back possessions, the Cardinals forced turnovers, helping them pull ahead on the scoreboard.
Huerta tipped an inbound pass and drew a shooting foul on the opposite end before knocking down both free throw attempts. Then Gaytan tipped a pass along the perimeter before finishing it off at the other end.
Medford senior forward Weston Janke tried to help swing some momentum back into the Tigers favor with a couple of scores, but offensive output from the Bethlehem trio of Dillon, Gaytan and forward Charlie King helped the Cardinals extend their lead into double-digits.
The Tigers attempted a late run and briefly cut Bethlehem’s lead down to single digits at 29-20 with Erickson producing some points driving to the hoop and a corner three from senior forward Josh Bluhm, but some late scores from Huerta and Kyle Ernste helped the Cardinals close out the first half with a 35-24 lead.
Bethlehem Academy came out strong in the second half and upped its lead to around 20 points thanks to a couple of scores inside the arc from King, along with Gaytan and Dillon both connecting on 3-pointers.
Throughout the second half, the Cardinals were able to stick around their 20 point lead while getting an edge on the offensive glass for second chance points. They ended up finishing the game out rebounding the Tigers 54-35 with 23 of Bethlehem’s rebounds coming on the offensive glass.
Dillon ended the game as Bethlehem Academy’s leading scorer with a game-high 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Gaytan added 17 points with a game-high seven steals. King and Huerta finished in double figures with 16 points and seven rebounds for King and 12 points and 14 rebounds for Huerta. Ernste added two points and Willie Potter added one point. Zach Donkers also contributed 11 rebounds.
Erickson finished as the Tigers leading scorer with 17 points and six rebounds with Jones following him up with eight points and two rebounds. Bluhm provided a spark for Medford with seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Janke and Landon Driscoll finished with seven points each and Carter Bilitz added two points.
The Cardinals (11-7) will return home following a quick stop in Waterville on Friday to start a three-game home stretch that’ll start on Monday against Alden-Conger. The Tigers (2-19) will go on the road following Friday’s home game against Kenyon-Wanamingo when they travel to face Blooming Prairie.