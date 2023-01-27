The Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team traveled to Randolph Thursday night and pulled out a close conference victory, winning 52-50 over the Randolph Rockets.
Bethlehem Academy and Randolph went back-and-forth throughout the game, but after the first half, the Cardinals clung onto a one-point lead at 24-23.
“Both teams played well defensively tonight,” said Bethlehem Academy head coach Ed Friesen. “Just about every bucket had to be earned tonight.”
According to Friesen, the Cardinals ended up trailing by seven points at 37-30 during the second half, but senior Kyle Ernste helped them get back into the game thanks to some rebounds and six points in a four-minute stretch.
Despite the back-and-forth battle, the Cardinals ended up hanging on to beat the Rockets by two points.
Charlie King led the Cardinals in scoring with 17 points, while Hudson Dillon and Trey Gaytan finished in double-digit scoring with 11 points and 10 points respectively. Ernste added six points, Aaron Huerta added five points and Willie Potter added three points.
King and Gaytan led the team in rebounding and steals with seven boards and three steals each, Dillon led in assists with four and King also led in blocks with two.
“We played with good focus for the entire game,” Friesen said. “And, we handled some adversity of being down by seven and short-handed. It was a very good win to get.”