Bethlehem Academy couldn’t hang on in the second half as Blooming Prairie pulled away for a 83-65 victory over the Cardinals on Friday evening despite a 33 point effort from Hudson Dillion.
Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.
...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY... .A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions in open areas. A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin where impacts will be lesser with the initial snow band Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Additional accumulating snow will arrive with the main storm Wednesday afternoon that will require an upgrade of this Winter Storm Watch. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of western and southern Minnesota and most of the Twin Cities Metro. Forecast confidence is high that 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM with the initial round of snow. The snow will lighten up Wednesday morning, but then widespread heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday afternoon as the main storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near an additional foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts possible across south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard conditions as well. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Bethlehem Academy couldn’t hang on in the second half as Blooming Prairie pulled away for a 83-65 victory over the Cardinals on Friday evening despite a 33 point effort from Hudson Dillion.
Blooming Prairie took advantage of its size throughout the game, managing to shoot 53% from the floor in a physical game in the paint that saw Bethlehem Academy send Blooming Prairie to the free throw line on 32 occasions. For its part the Cardinals’ early struggles on the offensive end did little to help the cause as they fell behind double-digits in the opening stages of regulation.
In spite of the size differential and ease at which Bethlehem Academy was attacked in the paint, the Cardinals still managed to trail at halftime by just a modest 31-26 margin after 18 minutes of play, roaring back from an early 21-6 deficit.
“We didn’t start the game with the energy and intensity we needed,” Bethlehem Academy head coach Ed Friesen said. “We made only 2 of our first 13 field goal attempts while being slow on the defensive end.”
In the early stages of the second half the Cardinals were able to hang around and make good on their first half comeback efforts, trailing by five to seven points in the opening minutes of the frame. However fouls, easy baskets and misses on the offensive end saw Blooming Prairie’s lead slowly grow with time. While Bethlehem Academy leaned on its usual offensive production from Dillion, Blooming Prairie was led by a quartet of players who nearly all scored 20 or more points.
Brady Kittelson led the way with 23 while Gabe Hein had 20 points to go with his 12 rebounds. Zack Hein and Cooper Cooke did the majority of their damage from the free throw stripe, going a combined 16-for-22 from the line. Bethlehem Academy for its part would shoot just 16 free throws all game.
The Cardinals would get 22 combined points from the duo of Charlie King and Aaron Huerta but it wouldn’t be enough to make up for Blooming Prairie’s balanced scoring down the stretch. Trey Gaytan would score seven points before eventually fouling out behind a 1-for-5 shooting night from beyond the arc.
“We will need to re-group for Tuesday’s game at Glenville-Emmons,” Freisen added. “We need to play with focus and energy. We need to defend better. We need to make shots and finish on the offensive end. We need to be more disciplined in our play.”
Bethlehem Academy will finish out the regular season with two-straight games at home, playing at Glenville-Emmons on Tuesday before a Friday evening showdown against conference-leading Hayfield. The Cardinals fell 60-43 to Hayfield earlier in the year but would go on to win eight of their next 10 games following that loss.
Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.