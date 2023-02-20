Bethlehem Academy couldn’t hang on in the second half as Blooming Prairie pulled away for a 83-65 victory over the Cardinals on Friday evening despite a 33 point effort from Hudson Dillion.

Trey Gaytan.JPG

Trey Gaytan looks to ge a defensive stop. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)


Donkers.JPG

Zach Donkers defends in the second half. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Ed (1).JPG

Bethlehem Academy coach Ed Friesen looks on. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Charlie.png

Charlie King looks to make a pass against Blooming Prairie. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.

