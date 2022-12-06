Bethlehem Academy was able to secure a win Monday night when they faced off against United Christian Academy.
The Cardinals won 64-41. Coach Ed Friesen said it wasn't always pretty, but his team got the job done.
"An ugly win is still a win," he said. "We had stretches where we made the plays we needed to make and answer each time UCA made a run."
Bethlehem Academy shot 40% from the field, including 33% from the three-point line. They shot a low 42% from the free throw line.
Friesen said, "We struggled with turnovers and missing some shots. We struggled from the free throw line as well."
Aaron Huerta helped the Cardinals start off hot, scoring 14 of his 20 points in the first half. Huerta had 3 assists and was also able to grab 11 rebounds, completing the double-double.
Another Cardinal with a double-double was Hudson Dillion, who was able to score 12 points and had 15 rebounds. Dillion also had five of the team's 17 assists.
Bethlehem Academy will host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 9.
Max Theis is the sports reporter for Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.
