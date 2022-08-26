The Bethlehem Academy volleyball team opened its season against the Stewartville Tigers Thursday night, but it didn’t find the result they were hoping for after falling 3-1 to the Tigers.
Stewartville jumped ahead early by winning the first and second set, both at 25-19, before the Cardinals rallied back to win the third set 25-15 and cut the set advantage down to 2-1 going into the fourth. Despite it being close, the Tigers held on to win 25-21 for the 3-1 road win over BA.
Kate Trump, Lindsay Hanson and Jaden Lang led the team in hitting, with Trump’s team-high 14 kills and a pair of 12 kill performances from Hanson and Lang. Reagan Kangas led the team in setting with 47 total assists.
Defensively, Claire Wisdo recorded a team-high 20 digs. Hanson recorded one solo block, three assist blocks and one ace block to go along with three digs. Lang had two assist blocks and three ace blocks; Anna Tobin had 13 digs; Trump had two assist blocks, one ace block and 11 digs.
“Stewartville is a very good team. They serve well, move the ball well and have some very strong attackers,” said BA coach Chris Bothun. “We started out the first two sets slow but had strong runs toward the end of the first two sets, runs we needed to have earlier in the games. We improved as the night went on, made necessary adjustments and competed well in sets three and four. Although we have work to do, we were happy with what we brought to the court tonight.”
The Cardinals will be back in action when they host Eden Prairie at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Bethlehem Academy.