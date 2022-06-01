A victory on Tuesday night sent Bethlehem Academy or Waterville-Elysian-Morristown to the Section 1A softball finals, while a loss ended the season for either team.
Getting dropped to the elimination bracket by the Buccaneers days earlier, the Cardinals got some revenge, sending Waterville-Elysian-Morristown home. Bethlehem Academy won the contest at Austin's Todd Park 9-5 over the Buccaneers.
Losing 4-1 to Wabasha-Kellogg in the section semifinal earlier in the day dropped Waterville-Elysian-Morristown to take on the Cardinals.
Bethlehem Academy earned the match up by getting past Southland via an 8-1 ballgame.
Though falling in the contest, the Buccaneers came out hot, plating two runs in the top of the first versus the Cardinals.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown used a passed ball and an error to get on the board.
The 2-0 lead held into the bottom of the second before the Cardinals bats broke out.
A big two-run blast off of Gloria Cortez by Bethlehem Academy’s Morgan Wilson tied the game up, followed by a Josie Rose RBI single and an error, giving the Cardinals 4-2 advantage.
The Buccaneers answered with a run in the top of the third off an error to make it 4-3 but Bethlehem Academy’s offense just kept coming versus the Buccaneers.
Kate Trump and Wilson each picked up two RBIs to grow the lead to five at the end of four innings.
Jenessa Baumgarten and Alayna Atherton knocked in runs to creep Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on closer at 8-5, but that was as close as the Buccaneers got, falling by the four-run margin.
The Cardinals racked up 16 hits in the ball game as Anna Cohen, Trump and Wilson all picked up three knocks each. Trump and Wilson totaled five runs brought home on the hits.
Wilson earned the victory from the circle in the complete game, allowing one earned run and striking out five.
Cortez suffered the loss for Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, letting in eight runs, just two earned in three and a third innings of work.
The Buccaneers ended their season with an 11-12 overall record.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown will lose just two players to graduation in Cortez and Rylee Pelant.
For the Cardinals, they moved to 17-6 overall, keeping their season going strong.
Section 1A Finals
Bethlehem Academy, winners of the elimination bracket, will now face off against the top seed from the other side of the bracket in Wabasha-Kellogg on Thursday again at Todd Park.
The Cardinals will need to beat the Falcons twice to earn a trip to the state tournament.
First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. between Wabasha-Kellogg and Bethlehem Academy.