No. 1 seed Bethlehem Academy softball rolled past Lyle/Pacelli on Monday afternoon in five innings, 14-0, to advance to the second round of the Section 1A tournament in a game that was never in doubt.

Morgan Wilson

Morgan Wilson struck out seven and pitched a hitless game on Monday. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)


Josie Rose

Josie Rose makes the tag at first for the out. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Anna Tobin

Anna Tobin swings at a pitch. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Coach Scott Trump

Bethlehem Academy coach Scott Trump talks to his team after the win. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

