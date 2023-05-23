...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Portions of central and all of southern Minnesota.
WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
Morgan Wilson struck out seven and pitched a hitless game on Monday. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
No. 1 seed Bethlehem Academy softball rolled past Lyle/Pacelli on Monday afternoon in five innings, 14-0, to advance to the second round of the Section 1A tournament in a game that was never in doubt.
In truth, the Cardinals could have brought their C-game to Monday’s contest, boasting superior defense, batting and pitching, but Bethlehem Academy showcased a complete outing from start to finish with eight different players registering a hit while Morgan Wilson pitched five hitless innings of work.
The Cardinals would go ahead 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning and it was basically over from there. A scoreless second inning would delay the inevitable slightly, but the bats would come alive in the third inning as the Cardinals sent in nine runs during the bottom of the inning to blow the game wide open. Three more runs in the bottom of the fourth would only further the cause as Bethlehem Academy surged towards yet another game with an early end.
Set to hit the field again on Tuesday evening, there’s a quiet confidence for a team not short on offense and not short on defense to back it up. If anything that may have been the most impressive thing about Monday’s win.
The Cardinals could have very well won that game nearly in their sleep, but instead clinical hitting, base-running and even a bunt laid down to perfection were just a few of the highlights. It’s one thing to beat a team you should, it’s another to do it with the basics.
Because the game you don’t bring the basics with you is the game you can lose. And the Cardinals aren’t here to lose.
“Overall a good job,” manager Scott Trump said afterwards. “We still haven’t — I don’t feel like we’ve hit our ceiling yet. We could still play better than we are.”
Which is saying something for a team with one of the deepest batting orders in the state.
“Everybody that went in produced a quality at-bat,” Trump said, Bethlehem Academy with 11 different batters on Monday. “That’s what makes this group special. Everybody can contribute. That’s not even just coach talk. Honestly, everybody. I would hate to face us because there’s no bottom of our lineup.”
Even with that confidence, Trump and his players know that the job is far from done. An easy Monday evening win is one thing, but doing it again and again in the postseason is the true challenge. So even as they celebrated the win, a focused huddle was the last thing the Cardinals had before leaving the field. Because it’s only going to get harder from here.
BA advanced to take on No. 4 seed Hayfield in the second round Tuesday night. The winner of that game plays the winner of No. 2 seed Kenyon-Wanamingo versus No. 3 seed United South Central. After that, it’s the championship game against the winner of the other side of the bracket; Southland is the No. 1 seed there.