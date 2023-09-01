It didn't take long for coach Glenn Hanson to record his first win as his young Faribault Falcons team scored 28 answered points to win their first game of the year 28-14 over St. Anthony Village.

Brady Schultz

Brady Schultz led the team in rushing with three touchdowns and over 100 yards rushing. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Oliver Shoop

Falcons defensive back Oliver Shoop picks off a pass late in the fourth quarter to preserve the win over St. Anthony Village.
  

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments