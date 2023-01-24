Big 9 Title Celebration

The Faribault Emeralds Dance Team celebrates after winning the Big 9 Conference Championship meet on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Rouse Productions)

It’s no secret that the Faribault Emeralds dance team has been historically the most successful dance program in the Big 9 Conference.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments