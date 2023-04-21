Bethlehem Academy senior Jaden Lang had waited a very long time for this moment. A varsity dance member since seventh grade, she has also worked very hard for this moment.
Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.
And it all came down to an email and a simple message: you’re in.
So on Friday afternoon, Lang made it official, signing her letter of intent to attend Minnesota State University, Mankato as a member of its eight-time national championship dance team.
“I found out last Thursday that I made the team so I’ve just been over the moon since I found out,” Lang said with a wide smile. “I was very, very excited.”
Lang’s coaches and parents credit many things for her success, but all of them agree that attention to detail has been one Lang’s strengths since Day 1. Now it’s paying off. She’ll join a program fresh off a national title in 2022, the Mavericks taking home first place in both open pom and jazz, the first time they’ve won national title honors in more than one category. And you don’t do that without an attention to detail. You don’t do that without selecting the best of the best to join your program. And you don’t’ get selected without a little bit of dreaming.
“As long as I can remember,” Lang said looking back. “Probably since I joined the Emerald dance team in seventh grade. That’s kind of when I got my eyes open to what a college dance team is all about. ‘ve been hoping to be on this team ever since then.“
If getting an offer via email wasn’t stressful enough, scheduling conflicts meant that Lang had to tryout for the program over video, in fact she had to submit a video to even make it to the tryout process. There was no real face-to-face interactions, nothing that was quite like you may have wanted it to be. But all the same Lang brought her A-game, and that was more than enough.
“I cried and screamed and it was just — I couldn’t get over it,” Lang said. “I still have not gotten over it. I don’t know if everyone will be.”
From here Lang will finish out her senior year at Bethlehem Academy, her teammates both new and old flanking her as she made it official. Then it will be the quick trip to Mankato to learn routines, perform at basketball and football games and give Minnesota State crowds a bit more energy.
Then it will be all eyes on next January when nationals come around again, and like it has been ever since Lang stepped out on the floor — attention to detail will be key. Fortunately for Minnesota State, that’s what Lang is good at.
