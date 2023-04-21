Bethlehem Academy senior Jaden Lang had waited a very long time for this moment. A varsity dance member since seventh grade, she has also worked very hard for this moment.

Jaden Lang Signing 1

Bethlehem Academy senior Jaden Lang signs on dotted line, signaling her intent to join the eight-time champion Minnesota State University, Mankato dance team. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)


Jaden Lang Signing 2

Lang and teammates celebrate commitment to Minnesota State University. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.

