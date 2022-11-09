Falcons girls hockey

Faribault’s Anna Selly (No. 14) celebrates with teammates Ashley Rost (No. 27) and Serenity Knott (No. 22) following Selly’s a goal early in the 2019-20 season. Faribault was without a girls hockey program last season, but it will now join a co-op in Burnsville. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Faribault and Bethlehem Academy girls will have a hockey season this year, starting with a game Thursday at Bruce Smith Field’s rink, after the two schools joined a six-school cooperative team, which will be called the Metro South Phoenix.


Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

