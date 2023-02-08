In the final moments of a third game in five days, the last thing Bethlehem Academy head coach Ed Friesen needed was overtime. Tired legs, tired minds and a cold passing around the locker room meant the Cardinals needed sleep more than anything else.
But as Bethlehem Academy locked up Triton in the final seconds of regulation, the two teams headed to extra time. Four more minutes between them and a bit of rest.
If you didn’t know that the Cardinals were on the tail end of a marathon of games you wouldn’t have been able to tell in overtime, as Bethlehem Academy stormed out and held Triton to 0 points, scoring 14 of their own, to win 72-58 Tuesday.
Overtime seemed fitting for a game that had largely been neck-and-neck the entire way. Both teams would break out for modest leads, only for the other to crawl back within reach.
By the half Bethlehem Academy was on the right end of one of those runs, ahead 36-31 at the break. Hudson Dillion once again paced the Cardinals on Tuesday night, this time with a 29 point effort to go with a game-high 13 rebounds.
“He has been able to score from multiple spots on the court in multiple ways,” Friesen said after the game. “He's a very, very good athlete, and plays really hard. You gotta have your studs be studs.”
The second half saw Triton reel back into the game, eventually taking a lead of its own, but the Cardinals would claw back to tie the game at 56-56 with 1:29 to go in regulation. Both teams would score once more, but it was Bethlehem Academy’s defense holding strong in the final seconds of regulation to send the game into overtime.
And once the Cardinals got to overtime, rebounds, made baskets and stout defense took care of the rest.
“They did a really great job in the overtime as far as getting the best shots,” Friesen said. “They understood what they needed to do there [...] the end of the ball games was definitely some of our best play of the night.”
Aside from the usual contributions from Dillion, who has now scored 62 points in his last two games, Bethlehem Academy got contributions from Trey Gaytan and Aaron Huerta who each added 14 points to the box score. Zach Donkers pulled down nine rebounds as Bethlehem Academy won the battle on the glass 43-26.
Bethlehem Academy won’t have long to rest though, now 10-7 on the year the Cardinals will head into the final stretch of the year with back-to-back road games on Thursday and Friday before returning home for a three-game stand. The Cardinals will then close out the regular season with three-straight on the road.
“Tomorrow we have practice and then we go play two more games,” Friesen said with a smile. “So yeah, busy schedule.”