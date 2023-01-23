Bethlehem Academy picked up a bounce back victory in commanding fashion Friday night with an end-to-end, 84-62 win over Medford in Gopher Conference play.
The Cardinals entered Friday's contest looking to avenge a loss just over a week ago that saw Bethlehem Academy open up with an early lead only for that otherwise comfortable margin turn into a loss. After bouncing out to an early advantage, the Cardinals looked to not make that same mistake twice.
Ahead by a 47-24 margin at the halftime break, head coach Ed Freisen felt good about where his team was but knew there was still work left to be done, especially as Medford looked for any way to claw back into the game.
“I thought we played really well in the first half,” Freisen said after the game. “And the second half kind of became what I was afraid of - Medford being behind that they were going gambling [with defensive pressure and fast paced play] and it was just gonna become a little bit of a whole helter skelter type of ballgame. So I talked to the guys at halftime about what we talked about during a timeout - just being smart on the offensive end and being under control on the offensive end, not playing fast but playing our game.”
The Cardinals did exactly that in the second half and Medford never made that serious of a challenge to Bethlehem Academy’s lead as the Cardinals played a smart game offensively, turning the ball over just five times throughout the course of the entire night. Medford - which turned the ball over 11 times - would technically win the second half 38-37, but not well before the game was ultimately decided.
In the box score Bethlehem Academy was led by Hudson Dillon’s 30 points and eight rebounds while Trey Gaytan added 21 of his own. Aaron Huerta and Zach Donkers each added 13 and 11 points respectively to round out the double-digit scoring.
Charlie King chipped in six rebounds of his own as the Cardinals pulled down 47 rebounds. Medford was led by Austin Erickson who poured in 36 of his team’s 62 points, a team which shot 37 shots from beyond the arc, hitting nine of them.
“There’s value in having games like this, because you maybe do some different substitutions. Give some people more minutes at a different time during the game. As a coach, I enjoy every game. I enjoy every game where we're on the right side of the score,” Freisen said with a laugh. “Cose games are fun, right? Because they involve me thinking, x's and o's and what our next move is going to be. Game like this I can go a little bit longer with this sub or I can go a little bit deeper on the bench and just, you know, try some different things. We ran a couple of plays tonight in the game that we have not run yet in a game.”
The Cardinals now sit at 6-5 on the year and will stay at home to face Kenyon-Wanamingo before traveling on the road for two straight games to take on Medford in a road rematch and the NRHEG before returning back home for a two-game stretch.