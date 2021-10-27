Through the first three quarters, sixth-seeded Hayfield (2-7) was dangerously close to the upset zone Tuesday night in the Section 1A football quarterfinals.
Third-seeded Bethlehem Academy (7-2) — which was on the road Tuesday despite being the higher seed — led by four points at the end of the third quarter before racking up four touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to power a 44-18 victory.
Senior running back Brady Strodtman paced the offense with 28 carries for 222 yards and three touchdowns, while senior Aiden Tobin provided eight carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns.
Tobin started the scoring on the first drive of the game, when he scored from nine yards out on the ground with 10 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first quarter. After Tobin also ran in the 2-point conversion, the Cardinals led 8-0.
Hayfield quickly trimmed that deficit to 8-6, before sophomore Derrick Sando notched a 1-yard touchdown run. Another successful 2-point run from Tobin pushed Bethlehem Academy in front 16-6 with 1:35 left in the first half.
The Vikings accounted for the only score of the third quarter, however, to cut the lead for the Cardinals back to 16-12.
That's when Bethlehem Academy really woke up offensively. Tobin added his second touchdown with 10:11 to play to provide a 22-12 lead, which was expanded to 28-12 with 6:08 remaining on Strodtman's 1-yard touchdown run.
Hayfield quickly countered with a 70-yard touchdown pass, but two more touchdown runs from Strodtman in the final four minutes resulted in the lopsided final score.
Overall, Bethlehem Academy racked up 373 yards of total offense, with 345 of those coming on the ground. Through the air, Elliott Viland completed 3 of 6 passes for 28 yards and an interception, with Jax Bokman catching two passes for 20 yards and Charlie King finishing with an 8-yard reception.
The win sets up a rematch for Bethlehem Academy on Saturday night at Fillmore Central, which smothered Kingsland in an 18-0 victory against seventh-seeded Kingsland on Tuesday.
In the regular season, Fillmore Central (8-1) beat Bethlehem Academy 19-8.