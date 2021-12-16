Faribault isn’t going to apologize for its first win in nearly a half-decade against one of its archrivals. Not when the opponent is ranked in the top 12 in the state and a prime contender for the Big 9 Conference title.
The Falcons first dispatched Rochester John Marshall, 76-0, to open Thursday’s home triangular before taking on their fellow co-Big 9 champion a year ago, Owatonna.
Northfield was the other co-champ.
The Huskies, ranked No. 11 in the Dec. 9 Class AAA rankings by theguillotine.com, were down five starters and still polished off John Marshall, 78-6. They fought admirably to lead for much of the night, but three straight pins by Faribault’s heavyweights and key victories in the lighter weights produced a 42-33 comeback victory for the Falcons.
“These kids have a lot of resilience. They don’t let one match get them down,” Faribault co-head coach Jake Staloch said. “They came out, every single one of them fought hard and gave it everything they’ve got. I thought tonight, the boys made up points where we needed to. We gave up a loss where we expected to win and then the next guy came back and found a way to pin the guy.”
Staloch is referring to his team’s 9-3 defeat at 113 pounds, which came on the heels of surrendering six team points due to forfeit at 106.
Keeping the Falcons afloat was sophomore J.T. Hausen, who reversed his fortune to win at 120 with a third-period pin against eighth-grader Trey Hiatt.
Hausen trailed throughout the bout and was on the brink of getting pinned in the second period. The Owatonna faithful clamored for the official to give the fall to Hiatt, but he had to settle for five points from a takedown and near fall before time expired in the second.
The new life allowed for Hausen to come through with a pin at the 4:44 mark while trailing 5-3.
“I thought JT Hausen after giving up the five-point swing at the end of the period he was a little hurting there after fighting for a minute or minute and a half,” Staloch said. “He still found a way to battle and find a way to get six when we expected him to get six; we needed that.”
Hausen gave a wry “shh” to the visitors section to celebrate his team’s first points of the night.
“A pretty good match, back and forth,” Hausen said. “A long fight on my back for a while. Coach kept telling me to ‘Come back, come back.’”
Bo Bokman, the No. 4 ranked wrestler in Class AAA at 126 pounds in the Dec. 9 theguillotine.com rankings, allowed the Falcons to come back for their first lead of the night, 12-8, when he earned a second-period pin while leading 4-0 after a couple takedowns.
“Bo’s quick pin definitely turned the dual around,” Faribault senior Aiden Tobin said. “Bo getting that win was probably the turning point.”
Owatonna went back ahead at 132 thanks to a pin with 32 seconds remaining in the third period.
Faribault’s deficit swelled after 138, though sophomore Elliot Viland was able to push No. 4 138AAA junior Cael Robb to go all six minutes in a 9-2 defeat. It limited Robb to earning half as many points as hoped, which proved pivotal.
Sophomore Isaac Yetzer was leading 5-3 when he pinned senior Michael Bobo at the 2:42 mark to win at 145.
Tobin had the quickest victory of the night, earning a takedown before finishing off Owatonna junior varsity call up, freshman Charlie Seykora, in 55 seconds.
“My time (on the mat) wasn’t very long,” Tobin recalled. “Started off the whistle, took a nice shot and then pin halfway through the first period. I remember I was pumped to beat an Owatonna kid.”
Sophomore Joey Steinberg was one of the Falcons’ higher scorers but was outdone 10-7 in a back-and-forth 160-pound contest against junior Mason Klemmensen.
No. 2 170AAA Landen Johnson made quick work with a first-period win to give Owatonna six points and a 27-24 lead, followed by No. 7 182AAA Jacob Reinardy winning a forfeit for six more points.
Faribault needed to make something happen with three weight classes left.
“I thought our upper weights, Marcos Ramirez, George Soto and Gabe Shatskikh all came up with big falls when we needed it,” Staloch said. “If they don’t do their job, that’s the dul. They had a lot of pressure on them and they went out and showed they were ready to put it to them and do their jobs. It was nice to see them pick up the slack when we needed it.”
The junior Soto controlled his match and led 7-0 before pinning freshman and JV call-up Ryan Felts at the 5:24 mark.
The junior Ramirez also got up big, 6-1, in his 220 match against senior Benjamin Schwartz. Both were wrestling up a class. Ramirez earned the pin at 2:46.
“Marcos Ramirez bumped up to 220 and team score was 30-33, Owatonna was up,” Tobin said. “Our coaches turned to us and said ‘This is the match right here.’ I didn’t know what to expect, but Marcos wrestled a flawless match, did exactly what he was supposed to and even got the pin.”
It was still anyone’s match to win with Faribault up 36-33 heading to the finale at 285.
The last of the junior trio to close out the win, Shatshkikh, needed just 1:55 to pin senior Mason Krampitz after establishing a 2-0 lead.
The Falcons bench roared in celebration as Shatshkikh’s hand was raised in victory.
That will happen when you get the best of an opponent for the first time in four years.
Faribault will take momentum into the weekend when it heads to Monticello for a Saturday tournament.
“Pretty big win tonight, I would say,” Hausen said. “We all came out ready to go.”
Tobin added: “We hadn’t beaten Owatonna since 2017, so that was a big win, a good way to start out the Big 9 campaign.”