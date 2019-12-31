The Mankato East Cougars hosted the Faribault Falcons in a Big 9 Conference girls basketball clash on Friday, and the Cougars took advantage of a struggling Falcons team – with a depleted roster, no less – in a lopsided 64-25 victory.
The Falcons (0-9 overall, 0-8 Big 9) were short two starters due to illness, and the result was their lowest point total of the season so far, as the remaining roster was unable to pick up the slack against the Cougars (5-5 overall, 5-4 Big 9).
Still, Faribault head coach Patrick Garcia chose to find a silver lining.
“We had a pretty slow start to our game. Our shots didn’t fall, which is unfortunate, since we did outshoot our opponent with a total of 56 attempts to their 49 attempts. With two starters out, it gave the opportunity for our underclassmen to see more varsity time.”
Freshman Otaifo Esenabhalu led the team with seven points and also pulled down nine rebounds. Evy Vettrus and Mary Hart scored four points each, and Vettrus added two assists while Hart secured four rebounds.
Meghan Swanson finished with six rebounds and Kylie Petricka and Isabel Herda each had four.