Although the winter sports season is coming to a close for many local teams, this weekend is still shaping up to be a busy one across the area. Here’s what’s on tap:
1. The Faribault wrestling team will compete at the individual Section 1AAA wrestling meet at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center beginning at noon Friday and continuing on Saturday. The Falcons’ regular season came to a disappointing end last Thursday when they lost 39-26 at home to Rochester Mayo in the Section 1AAA team tournament, but the Falcons will look to put that disappointment behind them and to send some individuals to the state tournament, which will take place Feb. 28-29 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
2. Kenyon-Wanamingo and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton will wrestle on Friday afternoon at the second and final day of the Section 2A individual wrestling meet in Blue Earth. In the Section 2A team tournament last week, the Grizzles were obliterated by Blue Earth 82-0 in the quarterfinal round, while the Knights advanced to the section championship before losing to Blue Earth as well, by a score of 39-23. While neither K-W nor WEM/JWP will advance to state as a team, both teams are hoping a number of their individuals will qualify for state when they wrestle in Blue Earth on Friday.
3. The Faribault girls and boys basketball teams will play a rare doubleheader in Northfield on Friday evening after doing so in Faribault back on Jan. 14. The Raiders swept the first doubleheader, but the Falcons were competitive in both games and are looking to turn the tide Friday. For the Faribault girls, it’s their final game of the regular season, and they’re looking to avenge the 55-49 loss to Northfield from January. The girls have lost their last five in a row dating back to Feb. 4, when they won their first and only game of the season at Rochester Century. Faribault’s boys basketball team, on the other hand, has shown dramatic improvement lately, winning three of its last seven Big 9 Conference games after starting the season 0-12 in Big 9 action. The Raiders won the first matchup 67-60, but the Falcons have been looking more and more like a team capable of taking them down. The girls’ game will start at 6 p.m., with the boys’ game following at approximately 7:45 p.m.
4. In other boys basketball news, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Bethlehem Academy will wrap up their regular seasons Friday night when they play each other in Waterville. The two Gopher Conference foes have had polar opposite seasons, as the Cards have gone just 1-24 this season and are winless in 13 conference games, while the Bucs are one of the top teams in the state, having compiled an overall record of 22-2 and going a perfect 13-0 in conference play. Ranked No. 5 in Class A, WEM crushed BA 91-39 in Faribault at the beginning of the month, and the Bucs likely see Friday’s regular season finale as a tune-up game ahead of the playoffs.
5. The Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team will also take the court Friday night, as the Knights will travel to Stewartville for their second-to-last game of the regular season. K-W will be looking to snap a seven-game losing streak, having not won a game since its 80-74 victory over LeRoy-Ostrander in late January. Stewartville is likely to present a tough challenge, as the Tigers are 20-5 this year, and Friday’s game is their final game of the regular season.
6. Last but not least, Faribault gymnast Lauren McDonough will compete Saturday at the Class A state gymnastics tournament at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul. McDonough will compete on balance beam after placing first at the Section 2A meet in Glencoe last week, where she scored a 9.45. The Class A competition will begin Saturday at 11 a.m.