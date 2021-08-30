In terms of varsity debuts, it's hard to top Faribault sophomore Aaron Huerta's maiden varsity boys soccer game Saturday afternoon at the Faribault Soccer Complex.
Starting at center forward, Huerta piled up four goals and an assist to help power an 8-0 win for the Falcons against Kasson-Mantorville in the first game of the season. Huerta wasn't alone in providing offensive fireworks, with sophomore forward Cristian Escobar Pearson — already a varsity veteran — scoring three times and dishing out two assists.
Escobar Pearson was the catalyst for a lot of Saturday's offense, with the winger's runs down the sideline creating numerous scoring opportunities.
“Just wait for (Cristian)," Huerta said of how he scored four goals. "It’s just timing and then lay it in.”
Escobar Pearson, the leading scorer last season for the Falcons, played a direct hand in all five of Faribault's first-half goals. First, he got around his defender in the 13th minute to eventually draw a foul in the box, leading to senior midfielder Eddie Solis calmly depositing the penalty for a 1-0 lead.
About 2 minutes later, Escobar Pearson again burst down the right sideline and this time buried his shot from a tight angle, before making a nearly identical run 30 seconds later, only to lay a pass off to an open Huerta for a tap-in goal.
In the final 7 minutes of the opening half, Escobar Pearson scored twice himself to notch a first-half hat trick.
“We want to always come out hard and demoralize the other team to start the game,” Escobar Pearson said of the fast start.
Escobar Pearson spent part of the opening half on the right wing, where he drew the penalty, scored his first goal and notched his first assist. After heading to the bench for a few minutes, he re-entered the match on the left wing, where he added his second and third goals.
“He just drives it," Faribault coach Brendan Cox said. "He’s such a selfless player, so it helps that he can just walk in there. Positionally, just trying to figure out where our depth is and how we can do this so working him on both sides really helps, because if they start shifting to one side we can bring him off and then move him over.
“Alex (Turcios) on the other side, too, we can flip-flop both of them and they’re both going to be really dangerous. Cristian was just on today, and we were telling Alex to stay ready because he had a lot of chances. There could be another game where they can plan for Cristian and then Alex is going to have that day.”
The beneficiary of Saturday's shifting game plan to shut down Escobar Pearson ended up being Huerta, who scored three of his four goals in the second half after the KoMets spent the intermission plotting a way to slow Faribault's speedy winger.
When the defense swarmed Escobar Pearson, he had no trouble laying the ball off to a waiting Huerta.
“We have that chemistry and we worked on that chemistry in practice," Huerta said. "Just being ready in games to do it again and again.”
Defensive dominance
While the Falcons entered this season with offensive experience, Cox said he wasn't quite sure what to expect out of his defensive corps in Saturday's first game of the season.
A new-look back four prevented much of anything to trouble sophomore goalkeeper Christian Trujillo, who's back for his third year starting in net. Trujillo was called into action sparingly throughout the match's 80 minutes, and that only was to charge off his line to clear overhit long balls from Kasson-Mantorville.
Whenever the KoMets attempted to play through on the ground, the Falcon defensive front was more than capable of rebutting those advances.
“All in all, they were really ready to play," Cox said. "The defense, the part that was the question mark for me, they were calm and composed and worked well together. I was really happy with two halves of great soccer.”
That defense may face a tougher test Tuesday, when Faribault hosts Waseca at the Faribault Soccer Complex. The Bluejays raced past Marshall 6-2 on Saturday, but also lost 4-0 in their season-opener against Mound Westonka.