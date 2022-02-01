From the opening tipoff, the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team was trying to fight its way back into the game Monday night in Faribault.
The Cardinals were able to tie the game in the second half, but never take the lead in a 56-54 defeat against Randolph.
The Rockets launched out to a 6-0 lead, eventually carried a 31-24 advantage into halftime and extended that edge to 36-24 to start the second half.
Zach Donkers hits a pair of 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 40-30 for Bethlehem Academy.
Then, Matthew Croke nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to first cut the deficit to 48-46 and then tie the game 50-50.
After Randolph went back ahead 54-40, Charlie King scored to make it 54-52. The Rockets made 2 of 4 free throws down the stretch, while Charlie King converted another basket, but Bethlehem Academy's shot at the buzzer didn't to settle the two-point difference.
"We played with great effort all night and never gave up," Bethlehem Academy coach Ed Friesen said. "This was much improved play versus the first time we played them the first week in January. We continue to go in the right direction."
Croke finished with 16 points thanks to four made 3-pointers, while Justin Simones notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Donkers finished with eight points, Brad Sartor tallied five points, and King and Aaron Huerta both recorded four points. Heurta and King both also finished with five assists.