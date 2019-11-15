It's a matter of personal preference.
At Friday's Class A state swimming preliminaries at the University of Minnesota, Faribault was seeded in the first or second heat in four of its five events, while junior Abby Larson was in the third of four heats in the 200-yard freestyle.
The question was whether the individual Falcons swimmers would stick around for a few minutes after their swims to learn whether or not they advanced to Saturday's championship or consolation finals, or instead make a beeline to the cool down pool and discover their fate later.
For Larson, Faribault coach Charlie Fuller told her she qualified for the championship finals in both the 200 and 500 freestyle while she was cooling down, but junior Verity Wray-Raabolle stood and watched as she qualified for the championship finals in the 100 backstroke, and the 200 medley relay snagged the final spot in the consolation finals.
"It depends on the person," Fuller said. "Abby didn't want to see where she was at after the 200 and the 500, she was like, 'Just come tell me.' She didn't want to watch, and that's a personal thing for some girls."
Overall, the Falcons advanced four of their five state entries to Saturday's championship and consolation finals, which start at noon Saturday at the University of Minnesota.
That started with the 200 medley relay, in which the team of Wray-Raabolle, junior Kayla Kenow, junior Grace Rechtzigel and freshman Ava Nelson were seeded nine slots out of a potential finals-qualifying position.
Then, in the first of four heats, the Falcons raced to a time 1 minute, 53.23 seconds — .16 seconds faster than their seed time and .05 seconds faster than 17th-place Orono to snag the final qualifying spot for the consolation finals.
"We were seeded 25th and they got in the top 16," Fuller said. "That very rarely happens. Everybody went after it, did the best they could and got in, which is fantastic.
"When Verity started out with a 26.89 in her backstroke," Fuller added, "we knew we had a shot. Everyone else either stayed (the same) or got a little bit faster, and it took all four of them to get up there."
After that, Larson dropped a little under a second off her seed time while racing to sixth in the 200 freestyle to qualify for the championship finals, and then sliced nearly eight seconds off her seed time in the 500 freestyle to snag fifth and qualify for the championship finals.
Wray-Raabolle then guaranteed Faribault a third all-state finish (awarded to all competitors in Saturday's championship finals) when she motored to fifth in the 100 backstroke. The lone event the Falcons failed to advance in was the 400 freestyle relay, which entered seeded four spots out of qualification in the consolation finals but jumped up only one position.
"The last relay, we just didn't have quite enough energy or juice left for that," Fuller said. "It was still a good swim, but it wasn't quite enough to make the finals."
Fuller considers the day a resounding success, with Faribault leaving the prelims with more finals qualifiers than they were projected to earn, in addition to a trio of spots in championship finals.
"It was a good day for us, it really was," Fuller said. "You don't come up to the state meet and do what we did. It usually doesn't happen, but it did, and now everybody that came up here gets to swim again tomorrow, which is fantastic. Hopefully we'll go faster tomorrow. Verity and Abby are all-state and sitting in the champ heat in all their races, which is the way we wanted it to be. Now tomorrow we can just turn the dogs loose and go with nothing to lose. It's been a fun day."