Former Kenyon-Wanamingo standout Megan Flom enjoyed an honor-filled junior season on the volleyball court for Winona State University.
WSU named Flom Female Athlete of the Year along with softball player Jordyn Kleman. Flom earned All-American second team honors as well after setting a school record hitting percentage of .391 as the Warriors’ middle blocker and outside hitter. The previous school record for hitting percentage was .357 set by Maria Wrage in 2017. Flom’s hitting percentage put her at No. 10 among all Division II players.
Flom became the first player to receive first team or second team All-American recognition. Previously the program had only received honorable mention recognition.
Within the NSIC, Flom was even better, hitting .443 in 20 conference matches. She ranked third in the conference in hitting percentage and ninth with a 3.81 kills per set mark.
Flom finished second on the team in total blocks, solo blocks and block assists. She finished with 77 total blocks, 21 of which were solo blocks and she put up 56 block assists. Flom finished third on the team with 20 service aces and led the team with 358 kills.
Flom was named to the All-NSIC First Team and became the first WSU in a decade to earn CoSIDA Academic All-District honors.
She twice earned NSIC Offensive Player of the Week honors and even won the NCAA DII National Player of the Week honor once. Flom also was named to the AVCA All-Central Region First Team.
The Warriors went 21-8 overall and went 13-7 in the NSIC.
Flom helped lift Kenyon-Wanamingo to a third-place finish at the 2016 Class AA state tournament in the school’s first state tournament appearance since 1988.