Standing between swimmers and the biggest meets of the year is the swimming taper period. Taper is the time leading up to a big competition where athletes decrease their training, increase their rest and hope to ride their compensating training adaptations to new personal best times. Tapering is often fun for swimmers because it allows for big-picture thinking, knowing they have arrived at the most important time of the season.
The Faribault High School girls swim and dive team arrived at tapering this week. It generated a joyous attitude amongst the team.
“Every year, they always look forward to taper," Faribault head coach Charlie Fuller said. "The girls competing in the Big 9, they look forward to the taper time. They are all pretty darn happy, giddy and having a good time when they know they are going to start tapering. That’s a big deal for them every season. We start out, then we hit the middle of the season when I’m working them very hard and it gets kind of boring to be there and they have to work through it, which they do.”
The Falcons’ dive team will participate in the Big 9 Conference meet at 5:15 p.m. on Friday at Northfield Middle School. Faribault’s swim team kicks off Big 9 action at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Junior Abby Larson is seeded first in her two individual events — the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. Junior Verity Wray-Raabolle is seeded second in the backstroke.
“For the number of girls we have, we are seeded pretty well,” Fuller said. “There are some teams that focus on this meet so they’ll taper, shave and put on a fast suit. Besides tapering a bit, we’re not really doing this with our top swimmers because we are more focused on sections than we are Big 9.”
Fuller said this year, particularly seeding, would have went differently if they had more participants, but the team has maintained a goal of improving every week.
“We just can’t fill out all of our events because we don’t have that many people.," Fuller said. "You give us two to four more swimmers and our whole season is different. Our main goal is to keep getting better and get our times faster. The goal is to swim fast at Big 9 and then get even faster at the section meet. It’s the race of the year for us.”
While the Falcons of course want to perform well at the Big 9 conference meet, Fuller said the top priority is getting the kids prepared for the section meet.
“Now we get into sections and taper times, so they are happy again,” Fuller said. “They’ve been working hard for over two months to get to this point so that they can taper, rest, and get themselves ready for the big meet at the end of the year which is what we focus on.”