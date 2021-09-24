Bethlehem Academy rolled to another sweep of a Gopher Conference opponent Thursday night in Faribault, where the Cardinals swept New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 25-15, 25-18, 25-10.
Ellie Cohen led the offense with 15 kills, while Jaden Lang provided seven kills, and Lindsay Hanson and Kate Trump each notched five kills. Reagan Kangas dished out 36 assists.
Hanson also picked up two aces at the service line, with Kangas and Mia Potter each finishing with one ace apiece.
"We did a great job with our serving game tonight, throwing the Panthers out of system," BA coach Chris Bothun said. "We also played a strong offensive game and had multiple players on the board with kills — that is always fun to see. We played well as a team — communicating, covering and celebrating our successes."
Defensively, Potter and Trump led the way with 27 and 22 digs, respectively, while Karlie DeGrood contributed seven digs, and Kangas and Cohen both added six digs.
At the net, Lang towered for a pair of solo blocks, and all of Hanson, Kangas, Trump and Josie Rose picked up one solo block. Trump and Hanson both added two ace blocks.
Bethlehem Academy started the Class A/AA Showcase Friday afternoon at the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse in Burnsville, with play scheduled to continue all of Saturday.