There were only two minutes Saturday in Rochester where there might have been any doubt in the result of the girls hockey game between Faribault (6-1, 4-0 Big 9 Conference) and Rochester John Marshall (0-5, 0-2).
After Rylie Starkson's goal 2:02 into the first period, the Falcons led the entire way en route to a dominant 13-0 victory. Faribault raced out to a 7-0 lead after the first period thanks to early goals from Starkson, Abigail Goodwin, Olivia Williamson, Serenity Knott and Ashley Rost.
Goodwin did the most work for her individual stats by scoring five goals and adding an assist, while Olivia Williamson paired three goals with two assists. Bergen Williamson didn't score, but she dished out four assists, Starkson scored twice on top of notching an assist, Isabelle Stephes and Grace McCoshen both tallied a pair of assists, Rost scored twice, Knott buried her first-period goal, and Emily Wilder and Molly Mardsen both picked up assists.
In net, Mikayla Bohner stopped all 25 of the shots sent her way to record her second shutout of the season.
Next up, Faribault travels to battle Austin (0-3, 0-3) Tuesday night. Next week they've got a two-game home stand. first, there's Mankato East on Dec. 3 followed by a second crack at Rochester John Marshall on Dec. 7. All start at 7:15 p.m.
K-W, BA girls basketball both fall
Despite entering halftime tied with New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva, the Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team was unable to keep pace Friday night and eventually suffered a 71-44 defeat in its first game of the season.
The Knights kept the game close in the first half, which ended in a 28-28 deadlock.
Elsewhere, the Bethlehem Academy girls basketball team similarly lost its season opener, although with a closer final result: a 70-61 setback at St. Clair.
Next up, Kenyon-Wanamingo hosts Chatfield while Bethlehem Academy will host the Cleveland Clippers. Both are Tuesday night.
Individual statistics for both games were not available at press time.