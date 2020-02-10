Another year, another sweep for the Faribault dance team.
For the second season in a row, the Emeralds danced their way out of the Section 1AA championships with both the kick and jazz section titles, and into another double-feature performance at the state championships Friday and Saturday at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
It will be the program's 29th consecutive appearance at state.
“We did great,” Emeralds head coach Lisa Dahl said. “The girls couldn’t have danced any better, and we’re so excited to go back to state.”
In the jazz competition, the Emeralds finished with 576 points out of a possible 800. Faribault finished just ahead of Simley, which finished in second with 573 points. Austin placed third with 564 points.
The Emeralds earned 647 out of 800 points in the high kick competition, just ahead of Austin, which placed second with a score of 644. Simley finished in third with 583 points.
Faribault will travel to Minneapolis on Thursday and are scheduled to perform their jazz routine Friday at 2:30 p.m., and then they’ll compete in the high kick competition at 3:25 p.m. Saturday.
As defending champions, the Emeralds were the team to beat on Saturday. Simley turned in a strong performance in the jazz competition, while Austin fell just short of first place in the high kick competition, but in the end, neither team could best Faribault.
“The girls had such great energy on Saturday,” Dahl said. “They were in front of their home crowd, and so there were a lot more people cheering them on specifically as compared to some of our other competitions, and I think the crowd support really helped their energy level. You could just see it in their performance. Each and every one of them gave 100% on the floor.”
Being section champs was a primary goal for the Emeralds, but they still have a couple more achieements they’d like to accomplish.
“I’ve talked to the girls about how we’ve met every goal that we’ve had so far this year, and now we just want to keep that momentum going,” Dahl said. “Our last goal is to medal at state in both jazz and kick. In jazz, we want to reach the finals, and from there we hope we can place in the top three and get a medal. And for kick we have high hopes that we can place in the top three and earn a medal as well.”
At last year’s state competition, the Emeralds placed sixth out of 12 in jazz and finished third (for the third year in a row) in the high kick competition. Faribault was in first place in the high kick competition after the preliminary round but couldn’t quite hang on for the first-place finish.
The Emeralds last won a state title in 2015 and have made the state finals in high kick every year between Class AA and AAA since the 1990s.
Former coach Lois Krinke stepped down after last season, with Dahl taking the reins this year.
“As a first year head coach, the opportunity to go to state is very exciting for me,” Dahl said. “I’m just happy that we’ve been able to show everyone that the legacy of the Faribault Emeralds dance team is alive and well.”