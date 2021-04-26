The bats never warmed up for the Buccaneers (1-3, 1-3 Gopher Conference) on Friday afternoon in Medford, where the Tigers (1-3, 1-2) limited them to only a pair of hits.
Medford scored twice in the bottom of the first, three times in the bottom of the third, twice in the bottom of the fourth and three times on the bottom of the sixth. Caleb Caron picked up one of those hits and worked a walk, while Colten Henry and Ethan Muellerleile both drew walks as well.
WEM was back in action Monday afternoon against NRHEG (2-4, 2-2), and then plays Thursday at home against United South Central (2-3, 2-2).