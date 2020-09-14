In a year of unknowns and additional safety curveballs to youth sports due to covid-19, Faribault’s 12A youth baseball team was able to participate and place first in the Region 3 MBL season with a record of 8-2-2. The team began practicing in early July once outdoor youth activities were approved to proceed with local practices. Not knowing if there would be a season of games, or just a group of local boys practicing each week, this group of boys committed to playing and improving at the game of baseball. After receiving go ahead for travel games, the 12A team was placed in a division with metro teams Lakeville, Rosemount, Farmington, Eastview, and Eagan. The team had a familiar group of 11 players as all boys had played the prior season together. The growth and success of this team was fun to watch for those who could make it to a game. If you have a youth boy interested in playing baseball, summer travel team registrations open at the end of February or early March. Watch the Faribault Baseball Association website for details. We are excited for the future of Faribault Baseball with this and other teams coming up in the youth program.

Picture: (Back Row, left to right) Jaxon Hilley, Ben Cunniff, Kyler Severson, Ryan Kreager, Cameron Shoop, Chase Kazenbach; (Front Row, left to right) Dilin Klimek, Logan Vargo, James Silver, RJ Wasilowski, Jackson Dahl. (Photo and caption courtesy of Chad Kreager)