Waterville-Elysian-Morristown will be a team awash with experienced talent in its backfield.
The offensive line has the potential to carve out some big holes for the senior trio of quarterback Grant McBroom, bruising tailback Brant Melchert and the agile Jaden Taylor. It will depend how the big guys up front continue to develop.
Saturday's scrimmage in St. Clair against Windom, Kenyon-Wanamingo and Blue Earth Area put WEM to the test to see how it stacks up after two weeks of practice.
"Right now we’re trying to figure out who’s going to be our offensive line," WEM coach Mike Richards said. "Getting those guys as much reps as possible and getting new people into some different spots so that they’re a little more confident coming into next Friday."
WEM put up 37.1 points per game last season and will look to do more damage facing what is an easier overall schedule based on the 2018 QRF rankings.
Richards liked what he saw out of his defense that surrendered 14 points a night last year.
"I think the defense looks pretty sound right now," Richards said. "Going into a scrimmage, those guys are trying to tweak their offense and trying to get that to work so they’re a little behind as far as going for it. The defense is kind of read and react and our defense is pretty good right now."
Richards' defenses often don't feature a safety on the field, so that prompted opponents to toss it around perhaps more than expected.
"That helped being able to adjust to those on the fly, which was good seeing," Richards said. "Then they also went with multiple cadences, which helps us, especially with the attacking so we’re watching the ball and not listening to the sound."
In each scrimmage, teams got 15 plays on offense then 15 on defense.
"It was the idea of getting in there and getting some repetitions and getting some plays against somebody that’s not ourselves," Richards said. "You kind of see how people move when they’re playing against someone else and you get a full speed atmosphere. Jaden and Brant were right where they needed to be lowering their shoulders and putting people on their backs trying to tackle them. That’s what I like to see."
WEM opens the season 7 p.m. Friday vs. Lewiston-Altura
Knights to use size in 2019
Kenyon-Wanamingo took on Blue Earth, WEM and St. Clair/Mankato Loyola in its scrimmages.
"I thought all three went well," said K-W coach Jake Wieme. "It was good to see some different things. Each team did a little something different. So preparing going forward, I think that’s good. I thought overall our guys held their own. Win or lose, I felt like that’d be a competitive game. We did some nice things and definitely found some weaknesses we want to get better at."
The Knights will be at their best when they're controlling the ball and bullying opponents.
"Our offensive line and actually our defensive line is going to be a big strength for us going forward," Wieme said. "Yesterday kind of showed that. Our guys did a good job opening up holes and blocking and knowing their assignments. That’s something that’s going to be really important for us going forward.
"Same thing on the defensive side. That line is where it starts for us. They controlled the trenches, I felt. That’s a good start. The line is going to be important for us going forward."
On defense, Wieme said he'd like to see the pass rush improve. Seeing each team's top receivers offered a good test for the defensive backs.
"It was a good learning experience for our corners. I thought some of them did a good job of being in position, it was just realizing they can make a play on the ball now," Wieme said. "They were where they needed to be, they just either need to make a play on the ball or make a play on those arms to rip that ball off. That’s the reason you have those scrimmages so you can find those things to work on."
With a team full of wrestlers, K-W is hopeful to limit opponents yard after catch as it did for the most part Saturday.
On offense, K-W spread the ball around, particularly on the ground.
"I just think we found we’ve got some good depth on the offensive side of things. I don’t think we’ll have that one guy who’s going to carry it 25 times," Wieme said. "I think it’s going to be by committee, which is great because I think we have several guys who can do that for us. Maybe we’ll find that guy who’s got the hot hand and ride him a little bit, but then the guys who are coming in, those subs, I feel like we’ve got a good group of depth at most positions which is going to be important."
K-W opens the season 7 p.m. Thursday against Cleveland.