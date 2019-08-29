Short of the 2015 state championship season, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown had one of the programs best runs in 2018.
The Buccaneers halted Bethlehem Academy's Gopher Conference championship streak dating back to 1999, going 7-0 in conference. That included a win over eventual state runner up Medford.
WEM finished 31-3 overall, was the Subsection 2A South champion and Section 2A runner up. The Buccaneers lost to defending section champ, Mayer Lutheran.
Those are the two teams at the top seeking to get to state again. WEM is ranked No. 5 in the state in the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association Class A top 10 and ML is No. 3.
Head coach Crystal Lamont is 26 wins away from 300 on her career. To get to that milestone in 2019 means replacing a lot of production.
One of the school's all-time senior classes between all sports included nine in volleyball.
Outside hitter Alexis Morsching and right side/setter MaeLea Harmon were both all-state selections. Morsching set the program's career digs record (1,317) and Harmon the same for service aces in a season (119).
Setter Morgan Nusbaum was all-Gopher Conference like Morsching and Harmon. Starting libero Shelby Hermel and outside hitter Paige Pittmann also depart.
Key returners include all-conference outside hitter junior Toryn Richards who at 5-foot-10 can also leap high above the net.
Senior middle hitters include Delaney Donahue and Trista Hering, measuring 5-10 and 6-0, respectively.
Lamont envisions her team making life difficult for opposing offenses.
"The strength of our team will be our defense and our overall athleticism," Lamont said. "Most of our starters are multi-sport athletes who excel in two or three sports. They work hard on defense and are a competitive group. They will work hard to make it very difficult for the other team to score points. Our offense should be better this season. We will have some strong hitters. If they can play smart and learn to play faster we should have a successful season."
Junior outside hitter Kylie Pittmann played well at the JV level along with junior setter Ellie Ready and sophomore right side hitter Alex Heuss.
The Bucs like to schedule tough, and 2019 is no different.
Along with tough conference games against BA, Medford, et. al, WEM goes out of conference to host Class A No. 1 Kenyon-Wanamingo, at Class AAA Faribault, at AA No. 4 Belle Plaine and vs. AA No. 3 Concordia Academy. The Bucs also go to the Class A Showcase in Burnsville, which features an elite field.
The Bucs will host another home tournament and will look to continue as champions. Cleveland, Grand Meadow, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Nova Classical Academy, St. Clair and Tri-City United are scheduled to attend Sept. 7. St. Clair will be a contender to reach the championship as it has met Mayer Lutheran often in recent years in the subsection championship.