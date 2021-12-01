Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Faribault girls basketball team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.
COACHES
Head coach: Danyelle Fisher, 1st year at Faribault, 4th year as head coach overall
Assistant coaches: Jenna Wetzel (2nd year), Sam Jasinski (2nd year).
ROSTER
Isabel Herda, junior, guard
Hailey Prokopec, junior, guard/forward
Reagan Drengenberg, sophomore, forward
Aubrey Filan, sophomore, guard
Nichole Hausen, sophomore, forward/post
Hailey Reuvers, sophomore, guard
Aaliyah Reyes, sophomore, guard
Halle Rice, sophomore, post
Kiara Sanchez, sophomore, guard/forward
Rylee Sietsema, sophomore, post
Jamie Adamek, freshman, guard
KEY PLAYERS
Hailey Reuvers: Hailey is a natural leader on and off the court. Hailey has the ability to shoot lights out and keep calm during high pressure situations.
Isabel Herda: Izzy has a quiet confidence about her and leads by example. She is a pure shooter and will be looked upon to take charge on offense. Izzy is also a tenacious defender.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Aaliyah Reyes: Aaliyah brings much needed energy and intensity to the team. She is scrappy on defense and will play a key role on the team this year. If I had to describe her in one word it would be gritty.
2021-22 OUTLOOK
Our main goals are to be better as a team than we were the day before. For each player to know their role, and to do that role well. To empower and encourage each other, take every difficult game and practice as an opportunity for growth and learning. Bring back the positivity into the program and have some fun along the way. So far, I am so proud of each and every player on the team for remaining committed to these expectations.
COMPETITION
The Big 9 Conference is one of the toughest conferences to play in. Rochester Mayo, Mankato East and West are favorable again this year.
We as a coaching staff are working to build a successful program and create a positive culture. At the end of the day it’s not all about the scoreboard, it’s the little improvements made everyday in practice and games.
ODDS AND ENDS
We have a young team that I am very excited to coach. They show up committed every day, ready to put in the hard work with great attitudes and take responsibility to become better both on and off the court.
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Tuesday, Nov. 30 — Faribault at Byron, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2 — Faribault at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7 — Winona at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 — Rochester Mayo at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 14 — Faribault at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 17 — Faribault at Rochester John Marshall, 7:30p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21 — Mankato West at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28 — Faribault vs. Minnewaska Area, 5 p.m., Southwest Minnesota State
Wednesday, Dec. 29 — Faribault at Marshall, 5 p.m., Southwest Minnesota State
Tuesday, Jan. 4 — Faribault at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6 — Red Wing at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11 — Owatonna at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14 — Rochester Century at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18 — Faribault at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20 — Northfield at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25 — Faribault at Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28 — Faribault at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31 — Faribault at Kasson-Mantorville, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3 — Albert Lea at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5 — Rochester John Marshall at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8 — Faribault at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11 — Mankato East at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15 — Faribault at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18 — Faribault at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 23 — Faribault at Rochester Century, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25 — Austin at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.