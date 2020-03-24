Cricket announcer Mark Church takes a selfie photo with his daughter Isabelle, in Cardiff, Wales, Sunday March 22, 2020, while they record one of the video commentaries. Church has taken to doing short commentaries of some of the sport's major moments alongside his 10-year old daughter at their home or in the car, filling the void in his working life caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus can cause mild symptoms, but for some it can cause severe illness including pneumonia. (Mark Church via AP)