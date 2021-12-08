The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead it never surrendered Tuesday night to pick up its first victory of the season 63-39 at St. Clair (1-2).
Eleven different players scored for the Buccaneers (1-2), who were led by a solid all-around night from Alayna Atherton.
Atherton tallied a team-high 10 points to go along with nine rebounds and a team-high four blocks.
Claire Bohlen added eight points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three assists, while Riley Sammon scored six points and hauled in 15 rebounds. Emma Woratschka paired seven points with seven rebounds.
On the perimeter, Rylee Pelant paired nine points with a team-high five steals, in addition to Kylie LaFrance scoring eight points, Addyson Taylor adding six points and Jordan Green contributing three points.
Josie Volkmann, Tianna Pope and Ashlyn Pelant all scored two points for the first varsity points of their careers.
WEM next starts the Glencoe-Silver Lake Tournament on Friday night with a game against Holy Family (3-2).