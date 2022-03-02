Progress isn’t always linear, as Tuesday’s 88-63 loss for the Faribault boys basketball team against Northfield proved.
In the past month, the Falcons have been making strides as evidenced by a win at St. Peter, a pair of close losses against Rochester Century, a six-point defeat against Red Wing and grabbing a halftime lead against Class AAAA No. 9 Owatonna.
Tuesday’s loss, however, highlighted the ways in which Faribault can continue to improve in preparation for the start of the Section 1AAA playoffs next week.
“We just have to play like we’re capable of playing,” Faribault coach Eric Hildebrandt said. “We’ve been making great strides and are going in the right direction, but tonight we just weren’t at our best.”
In the opening five minutes, Faribault was showcasing those improvements with an all-senior starting lineup on senior night. The Falcons trailed 10-6 against the offensively-potent Raiders thanks to layups from senior Hunter Nelson and senior Jordan Klecker, plus a dunk from senior Devin Lockerby.
Against a Northfield team averaging 76.4 points a game the last five times out, however, Faribault was unable to maintain that energy.
“We just keep going,” Hildebrandt said. “We’ve done it before and we know how to do it. We can’t let a couple made shots from our opponent and a couple missed shots for us deflate us.”
Northfield led 41-26 at halftime and stretched that lead to 30 points at various times in the second half.
Lockerby paced the Falcons with 16 points and seven rebounds while converting 7 of 10 shots from the field. Nelson added 12 points, Brady Schulz hit a trio of 3-pointers to finish with nine points, Ian Ehlers scored seven points and Abdirashid Jimale tallied six points.
Entering Friday’s regular-season finale at Winona, Hildebrandt said he’s looking for the return of his team’s defensive intensity.
“We start everything defensively,” Hildebrandt said. “We can’t always control if shots go in or not, but we can control our energy and effort defensively. Focus, that’s what kept us steady and playing at our best these last three, four weeks of the season. Tonight, unfortunately we weren’t.”
In next week’s Section 1AAA tournament, Faribault appears locked into the No. 7 seed, which means a first-round road game.
The destination is still in flux, as any of Winona, Austin, Red Wing or Stewartville could conceivably be awarded the No. 2 seed in the section.
“We’re just always grateful for the opportunity to compete as a team,” Hildebrandt said. “We’re excited for whatever opportunity we get.”