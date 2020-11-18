Second-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown rolled to its 10th straight 3-0 victory Tuesday against New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in New Richland.
The Buccaneers (10-0) defeated the Panthers (3-8) in a dominating 25-8, 25-10, 25-6 win.
Kylie Pittmann and Toryn Richards each had 16 kills to lead WEM. Ellie Ready had a team-high 30 assists. Autumn Taylor and Allison Rients had a team-high nine digs.
“Hats off to WEM, they are an extremely tough team,” Panthers head coach Onika Peterson said. “There is a reason that they have been highly ranked in state all year. I am proud of our team and how much we have improved from the beginning of the season to now.”
Anna Jacobson led NRHEG with four kills while Kendall Johnson and Erin Jacobson each had three. Johnson also had a team-high seven digs. Cambria Nissen tallied five digs. Hallie Schultz had five assists and four digs and Grace Tufte had four assists and a dig.
The Panthers are scheduled to face Bethlehem Academy Friday in New Richland while the Buccaneers face the Cardinals Saturday in Faribault.