The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton wrestling team will be represented at this week's Class A state championships by Carson Petry and Keegan Kuball.
Petry and Kuball — both students at WEM — qualified through the Section 2A individual tournament at Blue Earth Area High School.
Petry entered the 113-pound bracket as the No. 2 seed and lived up to his billing, finishing second to qualify for state. After receiving a first-round bye, Petry won by fall in the quarterfinals and claimed a 15-5 major decision in the semifinals.
In the championship, Petry lost a 5-1 decision against St. Clair/Maple Lake's top-seeded and seventh-ranked Simon Kruse. Since the third-place finisher, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial's Carson Othoudt, lost to Petry in the semifinals, Petry did not need to wrestle a true second match and advanced straight to state.
Then, in the 285-pound weight class, top-seeded Keegan Kuball cruised to an individual section title to qualify for state. After receiving a bye all the way into the semifinals, Kuball won by fall in the semifinals against Medford's Mason DeGrood.
In the championship, Kuball raced past NRHEG's Makota Misgen with a 14-0 major decision.
The Class A individual state tournament is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the Xcel Energy Center, with the action continuing through Saturday.
Full results for WEM/JWP are listed below with the byes removed:
106
Charles Adams (3-19) placed 8th and scored 1.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Wyatt Walters (Maple River/USC) 36-11 won by fall over Charles Adams (WEM/JWP) 3-19 (Fall 0:30)
Cons. Round 2 - Charles Adams (WEM/JWP) 3-19 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Noel Davila (Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther Jayhawks) 22-8 won by fall over Charles Adams (WEM/JWP) 3-19 (Fall 1:16)
113
Carson Petry (22-3) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Carson Petry (WEM/JWP) 22-3 won by fall over Kolt Bullerman (Maple River/USC) 17-27 (Fall 1:37)
Semifinal - Carson Petry (WEM/JWP) 22-3 won by major decision over Carson Othoudt (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 23-15 (MD 15-5)
1st Place Match - Simon Kruse (Saint Clair/Mankato Loyola) 44-4 won by decision over Carson Petry (WEM/JWP) 22-3 (Dec 5-1)
2nd Place Match - Carson Petry (WEM/JWP) 22-3 won by no contest over Carson Othoudt (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 23-15 (NC)
120
Zach Quast (5-24) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Bo Zwiener (Westfield Razorbacks) 32-4 won by fall over Zach Quast (WEM/JWP) 5-24 (Fall 1:14)
Cons. Round 3 - Zach Palmer (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 16-18 won by major decision over Zach Quast (WEM/JWP) 5-24 (MD 18-9)
7th Place Match - Zach Quast (WEM/JWP) 5-24 received a bye () (Bye)
126
Ben Root (7-23) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Tommy Elwood (Medford) 34-7 won by fall over Ben Root (WEM/JWP) 7-23 (Fall 0:43)
Cons. Round 3 - Deven Parpart (New Richland-H-E-G) 17-15 won by fall over Ben Root (WEM/JWP) 7-23 (Fall 1:58)
7th Place Match - Ben Root (WEM/JWP) 7-23 received a bye () (Bye)
132
Patrick Adams (7-25) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Boden Simon (Maple River/USC) 42-3 won by fall over Patrick Adams (WEM/JWP) 7-25 (Fall 0:29)
Cons. Round 3 - Ben Anderson (Blue Earth Area) 5-11 won by fall over Patrick Adams (WEM/JWP) 7-25 (Fall 1:26)
7th Place Match - Patrick Adams (WEM/JWP) 7-25 received a bye () (Bye)
138
Gavin Krause (22-21) placed 4th and scored 12.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Gavin Krause (WEM/JWP) 22-21 won by decision over Chase Bade (Saint Clair/Mankato Loyola) 22-27 (Dec 15-8)
Semifinal - Charley Elwood (Medford) 17-1 won by fall over Gavin Krause (WEM/JWP) 22-21 (Fall 1:32)
Cons. Semi - Gavin Krause (WEM/JWP) 22-21 won by major decision over Blair Lunz (Blue Earth Area) 10-24 (MD 14-0)
3rd Place Match - Byron Getchell (Maple River/USC) 26-14 won by decision over Gavin Krause (WEM/JWP) 22-21 (Dec 5-2)
145
Lucas Morsching (24-22) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Lucas Morsching (WEM/JWP) 24-22 won by fall over Nolan Arkell (Madelia/Truman/Martin Luther Jayhawks) 1-13 (Fall 0:16)
Semifinal - Lucas Vaughan (Saint Clair/Mankato Loyola) 27-19 won by major decision over Lucas Morsching (WEM/JWP) 24-22 (MD 10-2)
Cons. Semi - Lucas Morsching (WEM/JWP) 24-22 won by fall over Noah Sodeman (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 8-20 (Fall 2:47)
3rd Place Match - Lucas Morsching (WEM/JWP) 24-22 won by decision over Ryan Schlaak (New Richland-H-E-G) 9-10 (Dec 6-2)
2nd Place Match - Lucas Vaughan (Saint Clair/Mankato Loyola) 27-19 won by no contest over Lucas Morsching (WEM/JWP) 24-22 (NC)
152
Kelton Erler (0-2) placed 7th and scored 2.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Konner Harpestad (Maple River/USC) 34-12 won by fall over Kelton Erler (WEM/JWP) 0-2 (Fall 1:24)
Cons. Round 3 - Harbor Cromwell (New Richland-H-E-G) 8-16 won by fall over Kelton Erler (WEM/JWP) 0-2 (Fall 4:24)
7th Place Match - Kelton Erler (WEM/JWP) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
160
Jack Cahill (19-20) placed 5th and scored 5.0 team points.
Semifinal - Tate Hermes (Medford) 35-7 won by fall over Jack Cahill (WEM/JWP) 19-20 (Fall 1:40)
Cons. Semi - Clay Stenzel (New Richland-H-E-G) 27-20 won by decision over Jack Cahill (WEM/JWP) 19-20 (Dec 6-1)
5th Place Match - Jack Cahill (WEM/JWP) 19-20 won by fall over Ean Gilman (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 16-26 (Fall 1:11)
170
Maddox Moreno (7-26) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - George Roesler (New Richland-H-E-G) 21-7 won by fall over Maddox Moreno (WEM/JWP) 7-26 (Fall 1:21)
Cons. Semi - Nick Slater (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 33-17 won by fall over Maddox Moreno (WEM/JWP) 7-26 (Fall 1:07)
5th Place Match - Noah Ziegler (Maple River/USC) 23-20 won by tech fall over Maddox Moreno (WEM/JWP) 7-26 (TF-1.5 4:19 (18-0))
182
Avery Fall (0-3) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Laken Ivie (Maple River/USC) 16-13 won by fall over Avery Fall (WEM/JWP) 0-3 (Fall 0:20)
Cons. Semi - Ty Bronson (Westfield Razorbacks) 15-14 won by fall over Avery Fall (WEM/JWP) 0-3 (Fall 0:52)
5th Place Match - Ryder McMichael (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 13-24 won by fall over Avery Fall (WEM/JWP) 0-3 (Fall 4:19)
220
Sam Carlson (15-18) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Kale Frank (Blue Earth Area) 19-18 won by fall over Sam Carlson (WEM/JWP) 15-18 (Fall 1:58)
Cons. Semi - Thayne Decker (Maple River/USC) 34-10 won by fall over Sam Carlson (WEM/JWP) 15-18 (Fall 1:19)
5th Place Match - Kale Frank (Blue Earth Area) 19-18 won by fall over Sam Carlson (WEM/JWP) 15-18 (Fall 1:38)
285
Keegan Kuball (35-2) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.
Semifinal - Keegan Kuball (WEM/JWP) 35-2 won by fall over Mason Degrood (Medford) 6-11 (Fall 2:54)
1st Place Match - Keegan Kuball (WEM/JWP) 35-2 won by major decision over Makota Misgen (New Richland-H-E-G) 39-6 (MD 14-0)