Rochester John Marshall and Faribault shared a couple things in common heading into Thursday night's boys soccer matchup at Bahl Field.
Both the Rockets and host Falcons opened their season by blanking a non-conference opponent from the Hiawatha Valley League. They each proceeded to end up on the wrong side of a shutout against Big 9 Conference rival Rochester Mayo in their last outing.
Fitting, then, that two squads with similar resumes needed extra time to determine a winner.
Sophomore Aaron Huerta scored the go-ahead goal in the second minute of overtime in Faribault's 4-3 win.
The Falcons overcame one-goal deficits to open both halves of regulation.
"We got behind the 8-ball then they were just battling back," Faribault coach Brendan Cox said. "I didn't really tell them to change much (in overtime), I just told them 'If you want to finish the game, finish the game. We were building momentum at the end. We were getting some chances and knew they were going to fall pretty soon."
Faribault outchanced John Marshall in the first half.
Huerta clanged a shot off the right crossbar. Sophomore Cristian Escobar Pearson put one on the goalie from up close.
Three or four goals were conceivable in the first 40 minutes that yielded just one.
An 8th minute goal by senior Nywatich Ojulu that was buried in the top right pocket gave the Rockets the early lead.
Escobar Pearson, who notched a hat trick in the season opener, broke the team's drought in the 35th minute when he scored from in close to lift the Falcons to a 1-1 tie at halftime.
"We're kind of realizing Cristian's our motor on the offense and can just really drive the whole team. That's been fun to see," Cox said. "The first goal, it was just taking him a bit longer to get in the flow. He missed the Mayo game and had about a week off, so maybe he was a little rusty. Once he got going at the end of it, he was on and things started falling into place for us."
Things did fall out of place briefly for Faribault in the first minute of the second half.
A John Marshall free kick was blocked by sophomore goalkeeper Christian Trujillo, but eighth grader Ethan Mueller deposited the carom into the net in the 41st minute.
Escobar Pearson made sure this deficit was short lived. He scored from the right side, using an assist by Huerta to sneak one past the goalkeeper in the 45th minute.
The Rockets sailed a penalty kick over the crossbar in the 65th minute.
In the first of two five-minute overtime periods, Huerta slipped one in the net in the second minute to give the Falcons their first lead of the night. He co-leads the team with five goals.
Junior Marcos Ramirez tacked on his first goal of the season in the last minute of the first overtime period.
"We struggled, we weren't really playing our game, we stayed quiet. It took us a while to get in the rhythm but by the end of the first half we started all talking as a team," senior Tino Pimentel said. "We started making simpler passes instead of playing boot ball."
John Marshall's comeback attempt was highlighted by a deep shot off the crossbar in the 88th minute. Mueller sneaked in his second goal as the final second ticked off the clock.
"I'm proud of these boys," senior Eddi Solis said. "The mindset was there tonight. At the beginning, it wasn't. We struggled a bit, everyone was a little too down, too nervous. We got our heads back in the game. We talked at halftime, we told each other 'Hey, we've played with each other for a few years, we trust each other, let's stick to it. Stick to what we know, stick to what we have and stick to our game."
As Faribault's collective energy level picked up, so did its student section's. Chants of "Let's go, Faribault" began to sprout up after Escobar Pearson's second-half equalizer. Plenty of noise could be heard from one sideline to the other throughout the closing minutes.
"The fans over there were cheering us on," Pimentel said, "which helped us a lot."
Cox credited a spirited effort from the Rockets.
"This was a fun game. A good battle. It was physical, but it wasn't dirty or anything," Cox said. "It was just a hard fought game and I'm glad we came out on the winning end."
Faribault stays home noon Saturday vs. Albert Lea (1-2, 0-2 Big 9).