From the Tuesday, June 7 1949 edition of the Daily News
Faribault today owned its first state high school championship in the history of the school.
Bringing the school its first state title in any sport was the Falcon golf team which yesterday won the state high school golf championship at the University of Minnesota, climaxing the most successful in the history of that sport at the local school.
Key man in the state title triumph was Keith Jorde who won the individual championship with a medal score of 153 for the 36 holes on the par-71 U of M course. Other members of Faribault first state championship team were Stuart Willson Jr., Jim Olander and Leaon Budahl.
The Falcon linksmen also hold the District Four, Region One and Big Nine conference championships in addition to compiling a season’s record of 11 wins in 12 matches.
Jorde, who transferred here from Thief River Falls this past year, won the state crown on his second try. He finished sixth in 1947 but failed to gain a berth in regional competition last year.
The Falcons were in second place two strokes in back of Minneapolis Edison at the end of the first 18 holes but bettered their first round by 22 strokes in the afternoon to beat out the Minneapolis team by seven strokes.
Faribault put together a winning total of 682 strokes. Jorde had 79-74 -- 153; Olander, 87-81 -- 168; Wilson, 92-86 -- 178; and Budahl 94-89 -- 183. In the individual race, Olander was seventh, Willson was 20th and Budahl 26th.
Teams from all eight regions competed. Edison was second with 689, followed by Duluth Denfeld, 700; Fergus Falls. 715; Anoka, 716; Fairmont, 721; Crookston, 735; and Montevideo, 753.
Norman Kragseth of Duluth Central’s defending champs was runnerup to Jorde with 160. Both had 79’s for the first round, but the Falcon ace came back with a 37-37 -- 74 in the afternoon while Kragseth, who finished fourth last year, went to 81.
Although wind hampered play throughout, Jorde was ‘on’ with his woods. In addition, his putting was sharp.
The new state champ was graduated from high school last week. He plans on enrolling at the University of Minnesota this fall and hopes to win a berth on the Gopher golf team.
Falcon Golf Coach Ted Estabrook used a six-man team throughout the season. Alson seeing extensive action, in addition to Jorde, Olander, Wilson and Budahl, were Jack Lysen and Jimmy Cap. The combination of Jorde, Willson, Lysen and Cap won the Big Nine championship while Jorde, Willson, Olander and Budahl competed in the regional and the state.