Game: Faribault (4-2) at Mankato East (5-1), 7 p.m., Friday.
Last week: The Falcons blanked Winona in a 40-0 victory, while the Cougars did the same in a 58-0 drubbing of Albert Lea.
Last matchup: Mankato East claimed a 22-8 victory in Faribault last season.
1. Over the course of the season, Faribault has proven that it can score against just about any team it lines up across from. That offensive explosiveness faces perhaps its biggest test of the season Friday, however, against a Mankato East team that has already bottled up and squashed some of the most dynamic players in the Big Southeast District. In the third game of the season, Kasson-Mantorville and its explosive quarterback Matt Donovan were limited to only seven points and 216 yards in a 14-7 loss against the Cougars.
In the last five weeks, Mankato East has allowed only 21 total points and is coming off back-to-back shutouts of Bryon and Albert Lea. That immovable defense meets what’s proven to be an unstoppable offense for Faribault that’s averaging 43.8 points a game and has racked up a combined 105 points in the last three weeks. Both sides have shown cracks, however, with Mankato East’s one loss coming in a 47-20 defeat against Stewartville in the first game of the season and Faribault’s offense scoring just 14 combined points in the second halves of losses against Stewartville and Kasson-Mantorville.
2. While the offense tends to grab the majority of the headlines and eye balls for the Falcons, it’s been their defense that’s often been the key toward victory. In Faribault’s four wins this season, it’s allowed a combined 26 points, with 19 of those coming in the second halves of blowouts. In the two losses, however, opponents have combined for 77 points.
Mankato East, meanwhile, doesn’t possess an offense that lights up the scoreboard. Outside of a pair of 50-point outings against Red Wing and Albert Lea, the Cougars have tallied just 51 combined points in wins against Kasson-Mantorville, Winona and Byron. In only one of those three games did Mankato East surpass 300 yards offensively, and that came in a 301-yard performance against Winona.
3. An interesting development in last week’s win against Winona was the commitment from Faribault to try for two-point conversions. Outside of freshman JJ Schrot kicking (and making) and pair of PATs on the final two touchdowns in the third quarter, Faribault went for two on each of its four touchdowns in the first half while the game was still reasonably competitive. The Falcons missed on the first three attempts before quarterback Hunter Nelson connected with Johnny Frank on the fourth try.
In what figures to be a closer game Friday, the decisions about whether or not to keep the offense on the field after touchdowns has the potential to play a larger role.
4. With Stewartville having all but wrapped up the subdistrict championship with last week’s win against Kasson-Mantorville, this week doesn’t offer much in the way of title-deciding results. What both Faribault and Mankato East are playing for Friday game is a chance at a resume boost heading into section seeding discussions.
Faribault is locked in Section 2-4A, which doesn’t possess a single bad team. On paper, Marshall and Jordan are the worst in the six-team section, and both still possess 3-3 records entering this week. Hutchinson and Willmar are at the top with 5-1 records, while Faribault and St. Peter are in the middle with 4-2 records. There’s not a ton of section vs. section matchups to help delineate the tightly-packed bunch, either. St. Peter has beaten both of Marshall and Jordan, while Hutchinson beat Willmar. This week’s matchup between Marshall and Jordan to likely decide the No. 5 and 6 seeds is the last regular-season matchup between any section opponents.
That makes the final two weeks crucial for Faribault in order to secure a first-round home game. Wins against a Mankato East team that received votes in this week’s Class 5A poll and a victory Wednesday against Northfield squad that’s 3-3 against Class 5A competition would do a lot to convince opposing coaches the Falcons belong in the top-half of the section.