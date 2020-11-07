Enjoy it.
That was the simple message repeated to players by Faribault coach Ned Louis. Enjoy it because it’s the first time the Falcons have beaten Winona since 2014 — when the program last advanced to the state tournament. Enjoy it because Faribault has its most wins in a regular season since 2016.
Enjoy it because of the way the Falcons dominated the Winhawks in a 38-6 victory Friday night at Bruce Smith Field.
“It's good to finally get in the win column against a program that's been tops in the state the past six years,” Louis said.
In addition to the historical relevance, significant postseason implications are attached to Friday's win. With Class 4A No. 8 Byron and Kasson-Mantorville — which beat Byron 28-13 Friday — likely locked in for the top two seeds in the Section 1-4A playoffs, the matchup between Faribault (3-2) and Winona (2-3) was a de-facto playoff for the No. 3 seed in the Section 1-4A postseason.
With the victory, and assuming a win in the regular-season finale Wednesday night at Albert Lea (0-2), the Falcons have that No. 3 seed and a first-round home game locked up.
From start to finish, but especially in the first half, Faribault controlled the game.
Originally scheduled to play Thursday night, the game was canceled. Twenty-four hours later, the game was back on. That didn’t seem to hinder the motivation or preparation for the game.
The Falcons held the Winhawks to 89 yards of offense and just four first downs the entire game. Four different Faribault ball carriers combined to run for 205 yards. Junior quarterback Hunter Nelson threw for 164 yards.
It couldn’t have gone any better for the Falcons who really wanted to have a win like this, particularly against the Winhawks.
“They kicked our butts for two years straight,” Gardner said. “Every time we wanted to go deeper into the playoffs, they kicked our butts. This was our year to come back and show them we're made different.”
All game, Gardner plowed his way through the Winhawk defense. He nearly matched his season totals before tonight with 121 yards on 22 attempts.
The offensive line had a lot do with it, Gardner said, allowing no sacks and creating space for Gardner and others.
“If I didn't have my trench boys, my linemen I wouldn't be anything," Gardner said. "Those guys do all the work for me."
The only aspect of the game that could have gone better for the Falcons was its start offensively. Neither team gained a first down until Gardner ran for 7 yards on second-and-5 with under 3 minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Two plays later, Nelson dove toward the pylon for a 5-yard touchdown run. Gardner converted on the two-point conversion and the Falcons possessed an 8-0 lead with 1:20 to go in the first.
Winona, still without a first down after its fourth drive that ended in the opening minute of the second quarter, gave up plays of 9, 5, 10 and 12 yards as the Falcons needed less than a minute to score a second time — when Nelson plunged into the end zone with another quarterback keeper.
“He's a great athlete,” Louis said of Nelson. “He's learning here, after five games, he can beat teams with his legs just as much as his arm. He's throwing the ball well now. He's a dual-threat quarterback.”
After another Winona drive without a first down, Nelson completed a few passes before connecting with junior Zach Slinger on a play-action pass over the middle for a 48-yard touchdown for for Faribault's third consecutive touchdown drive.
With less than three minutes to play in the first half, the Winhawks finally moved the chains, but the drive still ended in a punt after a sack from Gardner and a tackle for loss by junior AJ Worrall.
Winona scored its lone touchdown when it intercepted Nelson in the red zone and converted with Dominic Davis' 1-yard touchdown run.
On the next drive for the Winhawks, senior John Palmer picked off a pass to provide the Falcons the ball at their own 45-yard line with 4:52 remaining in the third. The Falcons turned the interception into points as Nelson pushed his way into the end zone on a 1-yard QB sneak.
With 2:37 to play in the third and leading 30-6, the Falcons continued to coast for the remainder of the game. Matthias Lenway added a touchdown midway through the fourth for the finishing touches on the win.
The Falcon defense swarmed for four sacks, one each from Gardner, senior Alex Leet and senior Nick Ehlers, while senior Owen Ellendson and junior Owen Neirby combined for the fourth. Palmer led the team with four tackles.
“We got pressure on the quarterback. We had great coverage in the secondary," Louis said. "It was just a total team effort. Really proud of that effort.”