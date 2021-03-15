BOYS BASKETBALL
Bethlehem Academy 59, Medford 58
Brady Strodtman exploded for 34 points to lead the shorthanded Cardinals (5-11) to a dramatic home victory in the regular-season finale. The Tigers (3-14) led 40-34 at halftime.
BA was missing a handful of players due to contact tracing, including a pair of seniors, but Strodtman's 16 of 24 performance on field goals helped fill in the gaps, while senior Bo Dienst finished 5 of 7 from behind the arc to tally 15 points.
"Bo and Brady did a great job leading our team and bringing up everyone," BA coach Melissa Hager said. "We only had seven turnovers and that is a large part of how those two controlled the game."
Elliot Smith and Riley Kangas both tallied four points, and Hager highlighted Smith's late defensive contributions to help preserve the late lead.
"We overcame great adversity and I admire them for how they handled themselves and the situation," Hager said. "It was sad to miss two of our seniors but it was a great senior night."
For Medford, Kael Hermanstorfer finished with a team-high 21 points in addition to six rebounds, while AJ Vandereide (15 points) and Henry Grayson (14 points) also helped out with the scoring load.
WEM 67, NRHEG 49
The Buccaneers were able to turn a first-half deficit into a slim 31-29 halftime lead, before running away from the Panthers in the second half.
Domanik Paulson led WEM (8-8) with 33 points, while NRHEG (5-12) was limited to 37% shooting on field goals. Daxter Lee led the Panthers with 18 points.
WEM finished the regular season by winning five of its last six games, and starts the Section 2A tournament Tuesday night at home against Madelia (5-13). NRHEG travels Thursday night to Maple River (17-1) to start the Section 2AA tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEM 86, NRHEG 43
Kylie Pittmann drilled five 3-pointers to tally 22 points and lead a balanced scoring effort for the Buccaneers (15-3) in New Richland.
Toryn Richards also finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Ellie Ready scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds and Brielle Bartelt combined 13 points with four assists.
The win clinched WEM's second consecutive Gopher Conference title and the second outright crown in school history. It is also the first time the Buccaneers have won back-to-back conference titles in program history.
NRHEG (5-13) was led by 11 points from Sidney Schultz and 10 points from Sophie Stork.
Wednesday, WEM plays the winner of a play-in game between United South Central (1-16) and Madelia (0-18) in its first game of the Section 2A tournament. NRHEG starts the Section 2AA tournament with a Wednesday trip to Fairmont (12-5).
DANCE
The Emeralds returned to Faribault with some state hardware — or rather, they learned they won a trophy after returning to Faribault.
This year's typical results announcement and ensuing celebration took place at Faribault High School — where a live stream was broadcast on the scoreboard in Nomeland Gymnasium — instead of at the state championships. That's how the Emeralds learned they claimed third place in Saturday's Class AA high kick competition at Edina High School behind first-place Sartell and second-place Austin.
Faribault did not place in the top six of Saturday's Class AA jazz state championships.
More photos of Faribault's trip to the state championships are available here.
GYMNASTICS
Faribault experienced a standout day at Saturday's Big 9 Conference championships in Mankato, led by junior Lauren McDonough claiming individual titles on the balance beam and in the floor exercise.
Her score of 9.500 on the balance beam edged out Owatonna's Lindsay Bangs for first by half a tenth, while her mark of 9.650 on floor beat Mankato West's Zoey Hermel by the same margin. That helped her place ninth in the all-around with a score of 34.900 and earn all-conference honors.
As a team, Faribault finished eighth out of 11 teams with a score of 130.700.
"This is our best score we have had in several years," Faribault coach Holly Olmscheid said. "Every girl showed huge improvements today. Their attitudes made all the difference every girl had fun and was focused. We put in upgrades to multiple routines that definitely paid off."
Other highlights for the Falcons included senior Lexi Bottke scoring a season high on beam and in the all-around, senior Chloe Duchene scoring season highs on vault, floor and in the all-around, junior Aubrey Hatfield notching a season high on floor, freshman Miller Munoz securing a season high on vault, and freshman Morgan Borchet tallying a season high on vault.
Faribault next competes at the Section 2A championships Saturday at Kasson-Mantorville High School.