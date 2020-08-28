The first time can be the hardest, but the most important.
For both the boys and girls cross country teams for Faribault, Thursday afternoon marked the varsity debut — and in some cases, cross country debut — for a handful of runners.
So while the final results show Northfield emerging triumphant by scores of 25-32 in the boys race and 21-34 in the girls race, Faribault boys coach Mark Bongers and Faribault girls coach Willie Clapp enjoyed Thursday's proceedings as the start of what they hope to be long and fruitful cross country careers.
“That was kind of exciting to have those ninth-grade boys do so well early in the season," Bongers said. "It’s just going to be exciting to see how that proceeds. It was exciting to see that young group of kids take control of my varsity team.”
In the boys race, junior Thomas Malecha crossed the line second and senior Tanner Longshore third behind first-place Northfield senior Martin Brice. Then, Faribault freshmen James Hoisington and James Beardsley finished seventh and eighth and sophomore Alex Tuma was 14th to round out the five scoring positions.
For both Hoisington and Beardsley, Thursday was their first cross country race.
“The same as Willie, both of us have over half of our kids are new kids either to the program all together or have only run track and not cross country," Bongers said. "It’s a lot of adjustment just trying to help them. It was kind of fun, because when I did my JV run, I didn’t have a kid on my JV squad that had ever run a race before. It was trying to tell them here’s how you even start, because they didn’t know how to come up to the start line.”
One of those JV runners, sophomore Ricky Cordova sped to first place by nearly a minute with a time of 21 minutes, 41 seconds that would have placed him 15th out of 20 runners in the varsity race.
“He was a guy where we weren’t sure if he was going to be varsity or JV, and I could tell you right now that he’s probably going to be varsity," Bongers said. "He’s a first-year runner for us, too, and the first race he’s ever ran."
Overall, seven out of the 12 runners for the Falcons across both races were aged sophomores or younger.
“If we can do pretty good this year, just think what we can do moving forward,” Bongers said.
It's a similar sentiment for the Faribault girls.
Seniors Ruby Gernandt and Gabby Yetzer finished third and fourth, but three of the remaining four runners in the varsity race were freshmen or younger, including a pair of seventh-graders.
Junior Felicity Foxhoven was the third Faribault runner across the line in eighth place and was followed closely by freshman Mariana Foxhoven in ninth and seventh-grader Brynn Beardsley in 10th. Another seventh-grader, Celilia Hoisington, was the sixth runner across for the Falcons in 12th.
“Cecilia Hoisington and Brynn Beardsley with their first race ever, not to mention varsity, and they looked really strong," Clapp said. "Cecilia made it about two-and-a-half miles and then really started to feel it, and Brynn kind of just took off from there. It’s learning how to race and how to pace, and I think we’re just going to keep getting better every week. Hopefully by the end — that’s the goal, to run your best at the end.”
The Falcons also learned a lesson in race strategy Thursday. While the Northfield boys and girls held back for the first mile to finish stronger in the second half of the race, the runners for Faribault jack-rabbited to the front of the pack off the line but later surrendered positions in the final two miles.
That was the case for Gernandt and Yetzer up front, who both built a sizable lead off the starting line but were trailing Northfield eighth-grader Anna Forbord, the eventual race-winner, in the early portion of the second of the two laps.
"It seemed like if you took it out with any sort of enthusiasm in the first mile, it sure bit you by the end," Clapp said. "It kind of happened in their race, too. They took it out where they should be on a cooler day and it got to them in that second mile after being so strong at the start.”
Next up
The Faribault boys and girls cross country teams will both be back in action next Thursday at Mankato East. The varisty girls race will start the meet at 3:30 p.m., followed by the JV girls at 4 p.m., the varsity boys at 5 p.m. and the JV boys at 5:30 p.m.
In the first meet of the year, the Mankato East girls topped Owatonna, while the boys were outpaced by the Huskies.