A pair of Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf athletes immersed themselves in the sports they love this summer.
Rising eighth-grader Javanna Johnson and freshman Dalina Schwartz attended the JC Sports Performance Volleyball Camp July 22-26 in Frederick, Maryland.
Jason Coleman is the JC in the camp's name and was one of 12 coaches on site. Many hail from Gallaudet University, an all-deaf school in Washington, D.C.
Coleman is a strength and conditioning coach and a former deaf Olympic team handball player.
"The coaching staff was very nice! They all came from a very athletic backgrounds, so it was nice to learn what they know so I can use it in games!" Schwartz said via email. "All of their experiences are very inspiring, and I'm glad to be taught by them with their amazing advices!"
Johnson added: "I definitely learned a lot! It's a great experience to learn from different people from different states!"
According to Schwartz, a typical day at camp began at 9 a.m. with warmups, practice acceleration and various exercises with Coleman, coach Emelia Beldon or another staff member until 10:30 a.m.
After, the staff teaches the basics and structure of volleyball using drills and other volleyball-related activities.
Johnson described the latter half of the day, which included lunch, more drills and games until 1:30. That's when campers broke into teams for two hours of scrimmages.
Schwartz said her favorite camp game was Queen of the Court, which allows a winning team to keep playing until an opposing team, which changes after each match, knocks the winning team off.
Johnson couldn't decide, saying she loved them all.
The two are eager to take back some of the drills and skills to their Trojan teammates in Faribault this fall.
They'll also be able to regale them about some sights seen.
"After practicing hard at the volleyball camp, I got to sightsee the town of Frederick with my friends in Maryland," Schwartz said. "We went to downtown, went to a playground and swam in a pool! It was very fun!"
Johnson enjoyed the opportunity to meet new friends from across the country.
"It was fun hanging out and making new friends with other deaf schools," Johnson said of athletes she could compete against in upcoming seasons. "It's truly a great experience!"
Videos and photos from the camp are available on the JC Sports Performance Facebook page.
The MSAD duo extended their stay in the Washington, D.C., area by attending the eighth annual National Deaf Girls Basketball camp July 27-31.
The camp promotes skill development, conditoning and position-specific work. Also included are whiteboard sessions, scrimmages and games as well as a Girls Night Out to a Washington Mystics WNBA game.
Maryland School for the Deaf girls basketball head coach Amy Mowl is the camp director heading a staff of over 20.