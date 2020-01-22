The K-W Knights’ wrestling team was in Hayfield on Tuesday evening for a dual against the Westfield Razorbacks. The two teams traded blows early on, with five lead changes on the scoreboard, but K-W’s Jaedin Johnson, Danny VanEpps and Tyler Craig put the Knights ahead for good by pinning three consecutive Westfield wrestlers, allowing the Knights to take a 34-18 lead with 9 of 12 matches in the books.
After Craig pinned Westfield’s Tyler Archer in the 170-pound matchup, the only way for the Razorbacks to win would have been to finish the dual with at least two pins in the final three matches, along with a technical fall or a third pin. Those scenarios would have resulted in a 36-34 win or a 35-34 win for Westfield.
The Razorbacks did win the final three matches, but they didn’t come up with the pins they needed, and the Knights held on for a 34-28 win.
Trent Foss got things started for K-W by winning a 9-0 major decision over Bo Zwiener in the 113-pound matchup, but the Razorbacks surged ahead thanks to a pair of pins, with Lane Lembke (120) pinning Keifer Olson and Keegan Bronson (126) doing the same to Owen Craig.
Dillon Bartel (132) came up with a big pin over Westfield’s Cade Christianson, and Alec Johnson (138) pinned Ty Bronson to put the Knights ahead 16-12.
Westfield retook a brief lead at 18-16 after Sam Skillestad (145) pinned Bray Olson, but the Knights went ahead for good after Jaedin Johnson pinned his opponent in the 152-pound matchup, and Danny VanEpps and Tyler Craig were able to keep the momentum going.
The Razorbacks’ Dylan Emhke won a 10-5 decision over Logan Meyers at 182, but Westfield was trailing by 13 with only two matches to go, which meant that Meyers’ ability to limit Emhke to just three points mathematically eliminated the Razorbacks and ultimately clinched the dual for K-W.
Westfield saved its top two wrestlers, Colten Krell and Dylan Nirk, for the final two matches. Krell – ranked No. 2 in Class A at 182 pounds – bumped up a weight class to face K-W’s Carter Quam, who’s ranked No. 5 in Class A at 220 pounds. Despite wrestling above his weight, Krell prevailed in a 21-8 major decision.
Nirk, ranked No. 4 in Class A at 220 pounds – also bumped up a weight class to face K-W’s Armani Tucker in the heavyweight matchup. Tucker fought hard, but Nirk came away with a 3-1 decision, resulting in a final dual score of 34-28.
K-W, now 17-4 on the season, will wrestle against both Cannon Falls and Pine Island on Thursday.