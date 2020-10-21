Tanner Angelstad and Kendrick Otto paced the Kenyon-Wanamingo/Cannon Falls clay target team in the fifth week of competition by breaking the 60-target mark.
Anglestad went 67-for-75 in three rounds, including a final round where he hit 24 of 25 targets. Otto finished 66-for-75 with his three rounds.
The team has plenty of scores in the 50s as eight athletes hit at least 50 targets. Sam Lee hit 59 of 75 targets and Alex Lee finished just behind him with 58 targets hit. Trent Foss also tallied 58 targets and Ray Jeseritz shot 57 of 75 targets. Cal Luebke hit 55 targets, Joseph Mills shot 52 targets and Faith Mehling hit 50 targets to lead the girls.
Sidney Majerus went 34-for-75, Ella Feldman hit 30 of 75 targets and Isabella Chmelik hit 27 targets.