After an elongated pause from play, the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team shook off some early rust in Thursday's 16-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 victory at Medford.
The Buccaneers enjoyed a successful night at the service line, with Jordan Green and Rylee Pelant both tallying three aces, and all of Mikaya Schuster, Josie Volkmann, Claire Bohlen and Grace Baker finishing with two aces. As a team, WEM racked up 14 aces.
That helped the jumpstart an offense that also received 13 kills from Riley Sammon and another 12 from Alex Heuss, in addition to nine each via Bohlen and Alayna Atherton. Schuster tallied 39 assists to lead WEM.
Defensively, Baker's 24 digs and Bohlen's 22 digs helped extend points for the Buccaneers, as did 18 digs from Volkmann and 10 from Green. At the net, Heuss notched a pair of solo blocks and two block assists, while Bohlen finished with a solo block and a block assist.
WEM next tests its 6-0 Gopher Conference record Monday night at Class A No. 7 Bethlehem Academy, which has also yet to lose within the conference.