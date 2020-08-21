The schedule and the competitions will look a little different this fall for area trap shooting teams but that’s alright for coaches and athletes. They’re looking forward to competing again since the cancellation of the spring season.
Fall trap shooting is not a Minnesota State High School League-sponsored activity but many high schools participate in the Minnesota Clay Target League in the fall annually. This year will feature some tweaks in how teams will compete.
Some area coaches have athletes schedule a time to complete their rounds and now even more will do so to help mitigate COVID-19 concerns. Also new this season is moving straight into competitions. In a typical season teams get a practice week or the ability to drop their lowest score of the season. Scores won’t be released by the Minnesota Clay Target League until the end of the season.
“The big difference is we’re going to have hand sanitizer at the check-in station,” said Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton clay target coach Leigh Wehking.
Athletes will also wear masks when they compete, though they already social distance when they compete. The clubhouses at area gun clubs will remain closed to the athletes and coaches this season, too.
“We’re nine feet apart,” said Kenyon-Wanamingo coach Shane Lunde. “It’s a pretty controlled atmosphere, we just have to keep everyone apart.”
Kenyon-Wanamingo will start its season Sept. 13 at the Wanamingo Sportsmen's Club and athletes can register until Sept. 14 for the five-week season. The season will run through Oct. 25 and the team will start practicing two weeks before the competition period starts to help athletes hone in their shooting.
The Wanamingo Sportsmen's held an informal eight-week summer league that drew athletes from three different school districts, Lunde said. The league averaged around 20 kids and Lunde’s anticipates around 30-35 athletes this fall, though that could go higher depending upon what students from other districts without a fall team do.
JWP will shoot Wednesday evenings at the Waseca Sportsmen Club while New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva shoots Sundays and Mondays at the Owatonna Gun Club. Students from the Waseca school district typically pick between NRHEG and JWP to participate because Waseca does not offer a trap shooting team, though it’s been discussed. NRHEG typically has 50 athletes participate with 10 or so coming from Waseca, NRHEG coach Dan Sorum said.