Kenyon-Wanamingo will send three wrestlers to the Class A state meet after they advanced Friday at the Section 2A tournament in Blue Earth.
The Knights had one section champion and two second-place finishers. K-W finished with a total of nine placewinners.
Eighth-ranked Carter Quam earned a section title at 220 pounds after pinning Medford’s Brennon Hoffman in 1 minute, 3 seconds. Quam reached the championship with a pin of WEM/JWP’s Brant Melchart and a 4-2 win over Blue Earth’s Nick Lawrence.
Alec Johnson earned a spot at the state meet after winning his true second match at 138 pounds by fall against Medford’s Garron Hoffman in 2:21 after Johnson lost 5-3 in the championship to Blue Earth’s seventh-ranked Jaxen Klinkner.
Gavin Johnson won a true second match at 106 pounds with a 5-1 decision over United South Central’s Byron Getchell to advance to the state meet after falling 5-0 to St. Clair/Mankato Loyola’s Eli Kruse in the championship match.
Trent Foss finished fourth at 113 pounds after a 12-2 major decision loss to Medford’s Alex Helegson.
Kiefer Olson finished fourth at 120 pounds following a loss by fall to New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Nikolas Petsinger in 3:37.
Bray Olson finished third at 145 pounds and after winning his third-place match by fall against NRHEG’s Agro Gushwa in 1:24.
Jaedin Johnson at 152 pounds got a true second match but lost 11-6 to Maple River’s seventh-ranked Caden Ochsendorf for a spot at state. Johnson defeated NRHEG’s Thor Routh by fall in 2:41 to force a true second match.
Tyler Craig finished third at 160 pounds after beating Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s Ethan Rider by fall in 2:34.
Logan Meyers placed fifth at 182 following a 12-10 win over NRHEG’s Connor Okland.
Armani Tucker suffered a 4-2 sudden victory loss to Westfield’s Dylan Nirk in the 285-pound championship and then faced a true second match against Medford’s Gavin Hermes. Hermes came up with a 4-2 victory to deny Tucker a trip to the state meet.
The state meet begins Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.