The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team remained white hot as it heads into the final stretch of the regular season, as the Bucs crushed United South Central 92-63 on Friday.
The Class A No. 5 Bucs built a 42-24 lead going into halftime and upped their offensive production in the second half, tallying an additional 50 points over the final 18 minutes of the game.
Zack Sticken led the way with 21 points, but what’s more impressive is that he was a perfect 7-for-7 in the game, with all seven baskets coming from outside the arc.
Domanik Paulson tallied 20 points, Grant McBroom finished with 19, Cole Kokoschke scored 17, Nick LeMeiux chipped in six, Brady Nutter finished with five, Matthew VanHoubt contributed four and Dylan Androli added two.
WEM (22-1 overall, 13-0 Gopher Conference) is set to host Class AA No. 7 Minnesota Valley Lutheran (22-2) on Tuesday. The Bucs will then take on non-conference foe Belle Plaine (12-9) on Thursday before wrapping up their regular season at home against Bethlehem Academy (1-23, 0-13 Gopher Conference) on Friday.