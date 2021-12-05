The Faribault gymnastics team started its season with back-to-back competitions Friday in a home triangular at the Faribault Gymnastics Club and Saturday at the Mankato Invite.
The Falcons finished third out of three teams Friday night behind Northfield and Red Wing, while it finished eighth out of eight teams Saturday. In both meets, Faribault's team score was limited with only the minimum four gymnastics competing for the varsity team.
In both competitions, the Falcons were led by the individual performance of senior Lauren McDonough. In Friday night's meet, McDonough finished second in the all-around competition with a score of 33.100. She won both floor exercise (9.450) and uneven bars (8.375), while finishing fourth on the balance beam (7.550) and 11th on the vault (7.725).
At the Mankato Invite, McDonough finished fourth in the all-around with an improved score of 35.125. She finished second on the balance beam (9.150), third on the uneven bars (8.400), fifth in the floor exercise (9.100) and 19th on the vault (8.450).
At the home triangular, the Falcons also received top-10 individual finishes from Morgan Borchert on the balance beam (6th, 7.350) and the floor exercise (9th, 7.225), and from Nancy Cate on the floor exercise (8th, 7.450).
Faribault next returns to the competition floor Friday, Dec. 10, when Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century visit the Faribault Gymnastics Club.