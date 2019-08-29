The Falcons couldn't quite get into a groove in 2018.
The season had some promising moments, but injuries, absences and youth led to an 8-18 finish and a 4-7 mark in the Big 9 Conference where Faribault finished in eighth.
Head coach JoAnna Lane was forced to try various lineup combinations and formations. A lot of new starters cut their teeth last year but will be back to build continuity.
The team's positional strength is at setter. Junior Payton Evenstad has already committed to the University of San Diego. The 6-foot tall FDN all-area selection will make life difficult for opponents trying to key in on where she'll spread the ball or if she'll find her own offense.
She had a team high 159 kills and 30 service aces to go with 204 assists.
Junior middle/setter Bennett Wolff was all-Big 9 honorable mention after leading with 209 aces. She chipped in 24 aces, 44 kills and 132 digs despite missing the beginning of the season with injury.
The biggest absence will be Ellie Knutson. The middle/right side hitter was all-Big 9 honorable mention as a senior.
McKayla Armbruster also departs after providing steady production at outside hitter. Brooke Flicek started as a senior at middle hitter.
There will be no seniors on this roster. Helping to make up for the lack of experience is chemistry.
The program competed in a summer league for the first time this season. Skill and team camps in the summer, as well as open gyms and captains practices, gave the Falcons plenty of time to come together before the season opener against section rival Farmington.
Wolff hopes the Falcons will be a "young, competitive, scrappy team that’s not afraid of anyone.”
Junior libero Hanna Cunniff had some strong performances in her first year as a starter, including a 35-dig effort against Winona in the playoffs.
Sophomore middle hitter Meghan Swanson can get up and block the ball. Classmate outside hitter Olivia Bauer expects to factor more into the offense with the absence of kills leaders Knutson and Armbruster.
Lane expects some positional battles to play out in the fall. She's pleased with the programs numbers and has impressed on her players that they'll have to go out and earn their spot on the court.
“I think this is the most girls we’ve had in the gym for a while. I’m really excited, without any seniors, it forces girls to step up into new roles,” Lane said this summer. “They’re seeing each other battle, which is great. The chemistry and competition is there where as before girls thought they had a certain spot and right now ‘Oh, this girl can take my spot’ and they’re battling for that. A good program needs options out there.”
Faribault has just one win playoff win in the last three years. It remains in Section 1AAA, which features state No. 2 Lakeville South and No. 8 Lakeville North. Northfield is receiving votes.
Northfield is the defending Big 9 champ and the team to beat after an 11-0 mark. No Big 9 teams are state-ranked.